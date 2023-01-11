Who did Anna Kendrick date for 6 years? Past partners explored amid embryos with toxic ex revelation

Pitch Perfect star and Academy Award nominee Anna Kendrick recently appeared on Armchair Expert, where she opened up about her toxic relationship with an ex-lover.

On the podcast hosted by Dax Shepard and Monica Padman, the 37-year-old actress dropped some startling revelations about her former partner whom she went out with for six years. Kendrick told how she had planned a future with him before they split up after things spiraled out of hand.

Anna Kendrick was quoted saying on the Armchair Expert podcast:

"I was with someone — this was somebody I lived with, for all intents and purposes, my husband. We had embryos together; this was my person. And then about six years in, about somewhere around there, I remember telling my brother, when things had first kind of gone down, 'I'm living with a stranger.'"

The person whom Kendrick reportedly dated for six years is English cinematographer Ben Richardson. However, she didn't disclose the name of her former beau despite revealing her tormenting experiences in the abusive relationship.

The Twilight actress Anna Kendrick's dating history explored

Anna Kendrick started out as a child artist and has been active in the industry for almost 25 years now. Throughout the years, she has reportedly dated filmmaker Edgar Wright, cinematographer Ben Richardson, and actor Bill Hader.

She met Edgar Wright in 2009 during the shooting of the 2010 romantic action comedy Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. It was during this time, per multiple sources, that their love affair started. Their relationship, however, ended in 2013, after almost four years.

After her relationship ended with Wright, Kendrick started dating Ben Richardson in 2014. The then-couple first met while filming the 2013 comedy-drama Drinking Buddies. Their relationship lasted for six years and reportedly ended in 2020.

Her third relationship reportedly began in late 2020 or early 2021 with actor and comedian Bill Hader. The former couple worked together on the Christmas fantasy comedy Noelle, but reports confirmed their relationship much later.

Anna Kendrick broke up with Hader in 2022, and there has since been no news about her love life or current partner. However, prior to dating Hader, Kendrick was also linked to Jake Gyllenhaal and other stars, although nothing was confirmed about the same.

Anna Kendrick's past revelations about her performance in Alice, Darling

Last year, the BAFTA nominee starred in Mary Nighy directed Alice, Darling, which garnered her praise and recognition for her performance as a woman in an abusive relationship.

However, before the movie opened at Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) last year, Kendrick spoke to People magazine about how an "emotionally abusive" relationship inspired her performance in the film. She said:

"I was coming out of a personal experience with emotional abuse and psychological abuse. I think my rep sent it (the screenplay) to me because he knew what I'd been dealing with and sent it along. Because he was like, 'This sort of speaks to everything that you've been talking to me about.'"

Alice, Darling is now expecting a stateside release on January 20, 2023.

Anna Kendrick will next be seen in her directorial debut, The Dating Game. It is said to be based upon the true life story of serial killer Rodney Alcala's winning appearance on a TV matchmaking show in the '70s.

