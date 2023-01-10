"That wasn't it"- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans slam Gunplay for his comments on women

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 7 aired on Monday, January 9, 2023.

Shay Johnson hosted a women's empowerment event with two special guests to discuss the troubles faced by the female cast members of the show. She also invited men to the event and amidst their discussion, Khaotic mentioned how women also need to understand what it's like to live with men.

Gunplay then said that he knew respect needed to be given from both ends. He also said:

"I respect you as a w**re. You respect me as a pimp."

Gunplay revealed that he respects his wife now, given that she respects him as a protector and provider. The statement shocked everyone, but the cast members understood that Gunplay was trying to grow and that he was good at heart.

Mariahlynn wanted to walk off after Gunplay's statement because many women in the cast had been se**ally trafficked.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans were shocked by the statement and called out that Gunplay was using the wrong words to describe such a sensitive matter.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans shocked as Gunplay compares himself to a pimp

Apart from the statement, many sensitive issues like abortion, working as a woman in tough conditions and the influence of media in personal lives were discussed by the ladies. However, they could not move forward from Gunplay's views on respecting women.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans agreed with the ladies and felt that his delivery statement came off as "aggressive."

Takeesa SIMMS @SimmsTakeesa gunplay and the way he speaks about women screams i have mommy issues and dont want to face them #LHHFamReunion gunplay and the way he speaks about women screams i have mommy issues and dont want to face them #LHHFamReunion

TashaNash @Tasha77789

#LHHFamReunion Scrapp, shut up! No one is negating Gunplay's experience. It's just how he's talking that is the problem! Scrapp, shut up! No one is negating Gunplay's experience. It's just how he's talking that is the problem! #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/lNf44wMe8I

Gutta 👩🏾‍🦰 @guttababy30 Some people should just keep their mouth CLOSED … GUN PLAY 🤫 #LHHFamReunion Some people should just keep their mouth CLOSED … GUN PLAY 🤫#LHHFamReunion

Does Gunplay regret his words? (Image via Twitter)

Recap of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 6

VH1's description of the episode, titled Pride Aside and Enjoy the Ride, reads:

"It's Spice's birthday party and all she wants is for Karlie and Mariahlynn to resolve their issues, but the path to resolution is riddled with speed bumps; Khaotic is on a mission to find something resembling romance."

Last week on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, Jenn shocked everybody by announcing that if her partner of 20 years, Phresher, did not marry her within the next two years, she would leave him. Jenn was upset with Phresher for not committing to her and for suggesting a "city-hall wedding."

Scrapp told Jenn that if she really loved him, she should marry her anywhere. This led to an argument between Scrapp and Jenn, ruining the after-party. Later, Phresher told his friends that he just wanted to save money for the future, especially given the conditions post the pandemic.

Jenn also participated in an event the very next day to show Phresher that she did not deserve a small wedding. Spice returned from her hometown, hoping that Karlie and Mariahlynn would make up after their fight. Karlie apologized to everyone first and showed them her own injury.

This made Mariahlynn angry as she felt that Karlie was trying to victimize herself. She refused to forgive Karlie for snucking at her and did not care that the latter was leaving the island the very next day. Meanwhile, Jo got into a fight with Chrissy after the latter asked Mari about his impending debt.

VH1 airs Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition every Monday at 8 pm ET.

