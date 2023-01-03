"You stayed 20 years"- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans don't believe Jenn can leave Phresher

This week on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition (season 5 episode 6), the cast enjoyed an afterparty until Jenn arrived and started to complain about Phresher. The two have been fighting over their marriage plans and Jenn got offended after Phresher suggested that they should have a "city hall wedding."

She told the cast that marriage was a triggering goal for her and was supported by Ashley. However, Scrapp told Jenn that if a woman truly loves a man, she should marry him anywhere. Scrapp and Jenn's argument led the entire party to stop, and others accused the latter of "ruining" the afterparty.

Phresher later told his friends Gunplay and Scrapp that he wanted to invest some money for their future, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic, and Jenn's plan to have a "million dollar wedding" would ruin it.

Jenn participated in a couple's party event the day after their fight to make Phresher realize that she did not deserve a "city hall wedding." She also told her friends that she was willing to leave her partner of 20 years and restart all over again if he did not marry her in the next two years.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans were doubtful of the same as the two have been engaged for the past many years. Jenn even broke up with him once, only to get engaged to him for the second time in 2020.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans feel Jenn has lost all the power

Jenn and Phresher have been together since 6th grade and have two kids together. Their relationship has been through many ups and downs but Jenn refused to leave Phresher, even when he was accused of committing a fraud worth $60,000 with another woman.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans felt that Phresher was right about not spending too much money on their wedding and said that Jenn would not leave him as she could not move on.

Lolalove❣️ @NinaKaprisun Jenn u been accepting phresher bs for 20 years + u are capping bout leaving. #LHHFamReunion Jenn u been accepting phresher bs for 20 years + u are capping bout leaving. #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/qHMq3xToya

Whitney Gaspard @honestspokengir Jenn decided to stay engaged that long I blame her too it’s not just him #LHHFamReunion Jenn decided to stay engaged that long I blame her too it’s not just him #LHHFamReunion

Keith @AQuietRiot Jenn Enough Already You Keep Leaving & Going Back To Him #LHHFAMREUNION Jenn Enough Already You Keep Leaving & Going Back To Him #LHHFAMREUNION https://t.co/vb7AK5Qwrh

Whitney Gaspard @honestspokengir Jenn shut up if you waited for 20 you’ll wait again girl bye #LHHFamReunion Jenn shut up if you waited for 20 you’ll wait again girl bye #LHHFamReunion

KDevonte @KDevonte1 If Chrissy and Jim ain't getting married neither is Jenn and Phresher. #LHHFamReunion If Chrissy and Jim ain't getting married neither is Jenn and Phresher. #LHHFamReunion

KDevonte @KDevonte1 I need for Jenn loud ass to let it go about this 250k wedding. Girl its not happening. Btw do yall even have 250k together to pay for a wedding? Better go contact My Celebrity Dream Wedding for 10k. #LHHFamReunion I need for Jenn loud ass to let it go about this 250k wedding. Girl its not happening. Btw do yall even have 250k together to pay for a wedding? Better go contact My Celebrity Dream Wedding for 10k. #LHHFamReunion

Tear•zuh🍀 @TearzuhJoy89 Jenn AIN’T NOBODY saying “relationship goals” when they look at you two. Stop! 🤣🤣🤣 #LHHFamReunion Jenn AIN’T NOBODY saying “relationship goals” when they look at you two. Stop! 🤣🤣🤣#LHHFamReunion

Britni @AlexandriaFire I couldn't care less about Phresher and Jen. They were fired after one season, and they're not likeable. # #lhhfamreunion I couldn't care less about Phresher and Jen. They were fired after one season, and they're not likeable. ##lhhfamreunion

What happened on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 5 episode 6?

The episode description reads:

"It's Spice's birthday party and all she wants is for Karlie and Mariahlynn to resolve their issues, but the path to resolution is riddled with speed bumps; Khaotic is on a mission to find something resembling romance."

This week on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, the cast got back together for an after-party. Alexis revealed that she did not care that Scrapp was Karlie's ex and wanted to explore a relationship with him.

However, Scrapp felt that the other cast members were behaving like they were in high school, trying to convince him to get into a relationship with Alexis.

Karlie revealed that she had planned to leave Jamaica after Spice's birthday and wanted to apologize to Mariahlynn, who she had attacked physically. Mariahlynn felt that Karlie's apology was not genuine and that she was trying to victimize herself by showing her injuries to other cast members.

This caused her to reject her apology and she decided to walk away from the conversation.

Meanwhile, Scrapp and Gunplay expressed their desire to have multiple wives. Khaotic was seen flirting with both Lyrica and Teairra Mari.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition airs on VH1 every Monday at 8 pm ET.

