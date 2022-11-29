"Embarrassing": Fans slam Karlie for picking a fight with Mariahlynn on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition 

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 aired its premiere episode on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 8 pm ET on VH1. The series followed the journey of popular cast members from the Love & Hip Hop franchise as they get together with the aim to promoting black excellence as well as indulging in some well-needed drama, conflicts and arguments, while keeping viewers hooked to the show.

On this week's episode of the Love & Hip Hop franchise, Karlie picked a fight with Marialynn over the latter, calling her "messy." The duo got into a heated argument, which then had to be stopped by the rest of the cast. Fans, however, slammed Karlie for picking a fight over past issues. One tweeted:

IAMAMBREA ❤️ @MizzSOHEARTLESS 🥴 #LHHFamReunion Karlie going to be 65 still arguing with females thats her daughter age, Embarrassing Karlie going to be 65 still arguing with females thats her daughter age, Embarrassing 🙈🥴 #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/YxJDyQjWze

Cast members of the hit series include Emjay Johnson, Estelita, Gunplay, Jenn Coreano, Alexis Skyy, Amara La Negra, Karen "KK" King, Karlie Redd, Khaotic, Lyrica Anderson, Mama Jones, Spice, and Sukihana.

They were also joined by fellow cast members Teairra Mari, Mariahlynn, Miami Tip, Nikki Baby, Phresher, Safaree Samuels, Scrapp DeLeon, Shay Johnson, Shekinah Jo, Tokyo Vanity, and Trick Daddy.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Cast members from the Love & Hip hop franchise take the party to international waters for the first time, gathering in Jamaica to soak up the island sun and let go of their inhibitions.”

Karlie and Mariahlynn get into an argument on Love & Hip Hop

On tonight's episode of the Love & Hip Hop franchise, viewers were introduced the cast members as they made their entry to Jamaica to celebrate and have fun, away from their hectic schedules. While some entered with a dramatic past and complicated relationships, others were looking forward to having a good time or even find someone special they could spend their lives with.

While on their journey to the hotel, Karlie found out from Amara that Mariahlynn was joining them on the trip. While the former mentioned not knowing anything about her fellow castmate, the star also maintained having an issue with Mariahlynn over the latter, speaking badly about her on the internet. Amara then suggested that the two can hash it out while they meet, hoping that it would be a topic of conversation.

The Love & Hip Hop stars then entered the hotel in Jamaica one by one and began bonding with their franchise mates and met new cast members from other franchises whom they had never met. The night began with them enjoying some fun time by the beach, but when Mariahlynn tried to greet Karlie with a hug, the latter looked away and avoided her.

Karlie and Mariahlynn try to clear the air over old internet beef. Whose side are you on? 🏾 #LHHFamReunion "Stop talking to me crazy Karlie 'cuz I'm not here to put my hands on nobody!"Karlie and Mariahlynn try to clear the air over old internet beef.Whose side are you on? "Stop talking to me crazy Karlie 'cuz I'm not here to put my hands on nobody!" 😳💥 Karlie and Mariahlynn try to clear the air over old internet beef. 👀 Whose side are you on? 👇🏾 #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/5eoN6FrxKn

Karlie explained that she wasn't going to greet anyone who had talked badly about her on the internet, adding that Mariahlynn was a bully. Meanwhile, Mariahlynn was curious to find out what made her fellow castmate behave that way towards her, as it was frustrating.

Later on in the Love & Hip Hop episode, Mariahlynn confronted Karlie about their issues. The latter mentioned that she had a problem with Mariahlynn as the star had spoken badly about her on the internet. When asked about the timeline of the incident, Karlie mentioned that it was a few years ago. While fellow cast members raised concerns over Karlie bringing up issues from the past, Mariahlynn revealed that she was troubled by Karlie's behavior.

Mariahlynn explained that she might probably have said that because Karlie was "messy" and had spoken badly about one of her friends. However, Karlie didn't remember any of the accusations. The duo began fighting on the beach and were eventually stopped by the host Spice.

Fans react to Karlie and Mariahlynn's conflict on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Fans took to social media to address their concerns with the cast members' fight. Most of them slammed Karlie for starting a fight with Mariahlynn and agreed with the latter that Karlie was, in fact, "messy." Check out what they have to say.

K💙 @_SincerelyK_ Karlie just like you try to keep friendships with people who don’t like you and be messy about you can do the same with Mariahlynn #LHHFamReunion Karlie just like you try to keep friendships with people who don’t like you and be messy about you can do the same with Mariahlynn #LHHFamReunion

Jas 🌻 @soPOSH_ Karlie as fake as they come & now all of a sudden she wanna be the bigger person #LHHFamReunion Karlie as fake as they come & now all of a sudden she wanna be the bigger person #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/DEBho8XgG1

Spicy Santana @SliMTiNGz Karlie you’re 50+ and you beefin with a girl the same age as your daughter? Move up! #LHHFamReunion Karlie you’re 50+ and you beefin with a girl the same age as your daughter? Move up! #LHHFamReunion

_thatssotae @_thatssotae Karlie to old to be this childish #LHHFamReunion Karlie to old to be this childish #LHHFamReunion

A.M. @SuchALady16 Karlie is SUCH A BIRD!! And she has no shame, lmao! #LHHFamReunion Karlie is SUCH A BIRD!! And she has no shame, lmao! #LHHFamReunion

Alexis @theelexxfactor I get annoyed by Karlie’s new face every time I see her #LHHFamReunion I get annoyed by Karlie’s new face every time I see her #LHHFamReunion

Tara NaTasha @nar_tar_rious Karlie and MariahLynn can both be voted off the island #LHHFamReunion Karlie and MariahLynn can both be voted off the island #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/daboN7UwcZ

S. Jay @DiamondHustle19 Karlie you throw veggie trays . MariahLynn throws hands & she can fly #LHHFamReunion Karlie you throw veggie trays . MariahLynn throws hands & she can fly #LHHFamReunion

Dani @Danisoso12 Karlie we all call u messy why come at mariahlynn #LHHFamReunion Karlie we all call u messy why come at mariahlynn #LHHFamReunion

D. @suchagentlemanx #LHHFamReunion Lmfao Karlie you are messy wtf mariahlynn not lying Lmfao Karlie you are messy wtf mariahlynn not lying 😂 #LHHFamReunion

Ster @EC12NB Everybody has called Karlie messy, but she wanna be "mad" at Mariahlynn. FOH! #LHHFamReunion Everybody has called Karlie messy, but she wanna be "mad" at Mariahlynn. FOH! #LHHFamReunion

Season 3 of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition has had an interesting start. The episode documented quite a bit of drama between the cast as they met up with each other, reminisced the past, refelcted over their journey and more. With the season having just begun, there's a lot more drama in store for viewers.

Tune in to a brand new episode of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition next week on Monday, December 5, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

