Who is Amara La Negra? Meet the singer-entertainer ahead of her appearance on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Season 3 of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition is all set to premiere on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 8 pm ET on VH1. The hit series will follow the cast members' journeys in Jamaica, as they come together with the aim of promoting black excellence.

The show will also see them being involved in a variety of conflicts, arguments, projects, and a lot of drama throughout the course of the season, keeping viewers hooked to their screens.

Amara La Negra is one of the main cast members of Love & Hip Hop: Miami, and is also part of the franchise's original team. She is the main protagonist of the show, which documents her journey in the music industry as well as her relationship with fellow cast members. With her appearance in the upcoming series, the audience will get to witness more advances in her career and relationships.

The synopsis of the new season of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition reads:

“Cast members from the Love & Hip hop franchise take the party to international waters for the first time, gathering in Jamaica to soak up the island sun and let go of their inhibitions.”

Amara La Negra joined Love & Hip Hop: Miami in 2018

Amara La Negra is the main protagonist of the Miami franchise and throughout the years, viewers have witnessed her journey in the music industry. She is a singer and entertainer who grew up in Miami as the only child of a single mother who immigrated to the United States from the Dominican Republic.

The Love & Hip Hop star faced a lot of criticism from her home country, where she experienced a tremendous amount of racism and was even parodied in blackface by beauty queen Geisha Montes de Oca on the Dominican variety show called Aquí Se Habla Español.

Amara joined Love & Hip Hop: Miami in 2018 and documented her efforts to enter the mainstream music industry in the country. In the first season, she had an altercation with Latino producer Young Hollywood after he commented on her afro during a business meeting. Considering her past trauma, it was natural for her to have a conflict with her fellow castmate.

While dealing with colorism, she confided in her fellow cast members and friends Veronica Vega and Steph Lecor. However, it soon backfired and Amara got into a fight with Veronica as well as developed another feud with fellow cast mate Bobby.

In season 2, viewers witnessed the Love & Hip Hop star succeed massively in the music industry but also witnessed her go head-to-head with cast members Keyara and Jessie Woo, who accused her of boyfriend stealing. Amara also later got into a fight with Jojo, who claimed she "put roots" on her.

The star was dubbed by Billboard as the show's "breakout star," and also landed herself a multi-album record deal with BMG a few hours after the show's premiere. Amara's journey in the music industry and her struggles with facing racism and other stereotypes within the Latin community struck a chord with the audience.

The Love & Hip Hop star appeared on several guest shows, including Leave It to Stevie, and on season five of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. Amara also made her appearance in several specials like Love & Hip Hop Awards: Most Certified and 40 Greatest Love & Hip Hop Moments: The Reboot.

Apart from her, many other popular stars from the franchise are set to make their appearance on the new season of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, including Emjay Johnson, Estelita, Gunplay, Jenn Coreano, Alexis Skyy, Jim Jones, Karen "KK" King, Karlie Redd, Khaotic, Lyrica Anderson, Mama Jones, Spice, and Sukihana.

They will be joined by fellow cast members Chrissy Lampkin, Teairra Mari, Mariahlynn, Miami Tip, Nikki Baby, Phresher, Safaree Samuels, Scrapp DeLeon, Shay Johnson, Shekinah Jo, Tokyo Vanity, and Trick Daddy.

