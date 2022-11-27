Who is Chrissy Lampkin? Meet the reality star ahead of her appearance on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

VH1’s hit Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition is back with a third season. The first episode is set to air on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 8 pm ET on the television network and will feature many popular cast members from the Love & Hip Hop franchise.

The show was filmed in Jamaica with the aim of celebrating black excellence and showing dynamics in the black community with an added spice of drama.

Chrissy Lampkin was formerly seen on several seasons of Love & Hip Hop: New York. She was a central cast member in the first two seasons and portrayed an anti-heroic personality, getting involved in several altercations. She also starred in her own spin-off series with fiance Jim Jones, which was called Chrissy & Mr. Jones.

The synopsis of the new season of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition reads:

“Cast members from the Love & Hip hop franchise take the party to international waters for the first time, gathering in Jamaica to soak up the island sun and let go of their inhibitions.”

Love & Hip Hop star Chrissy Lampkin has starred in multiple reality TV shows

Chrissy grew up in Harlem and was raised by her grandmother after being separated from her parents at an early age.

Because of her past, she had to become familiar with self-preservation skills and also learn how to live the street life. While Love & Hip Hop: New York was on air, she was the center of a lot of gossip and speculation about being involved in thefts, credit card schemes, and drug smuggling, and was also arrested in 1992 for her part in an interstate drug trafficking ring.

Chrissy began dating Jim Jones in 2004 after meeting him in Miami and also appeared in a proposed presentation tape for a series that was to chronicle Jim's life.

However, it was later shifted to documenting Chrissy and her friends, inspired by many women-centric reality shows. On January 4, 2011, she was announced as one of the main cast members of Love & Hip Hop.

In the first season that debuted in March 2011, Chrissy's relationship with Jim was touched upon, along with her feud with fellow cast mate Somaya, who wanted to collaborate with Jim for a track. The two ladies got into a major fight at a yacht party as well.

Halfway through the season, Chrissy proposed to Jim, triggering a strong reaction from his mother Nancy.

In the second season of the VH1 show, viewers witnessed Chrissy and Jim's relationship troubles, considering the latter's commitment issues. Chrissy also had issues with Jim's manager Yandy in the installment. She was criticized for punching fellow cast member Kimbella in the face over impending issues and attempting to stomp her head to the ground before being pulled out by security.

The second season of the reality series also saw Jim getting over his commitment issues and proposing to Chrissy. On September 7, 2012, VH1 announced that the couple would be leaving the show to star in their own spin-off show Chrissy & Mr. Jones. The series documented the star's foray into interior design and fashion. The show ran for two seasons until 2013.

Chrissy then moved to Miami to pursue a career in real estate. She and Jim briefly moved back to reality television in 2016, starring in We TV's Jim & Chrissy: Vow or Never. Chrissy also made an appearance with Nancy on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars 10 - Family Edition 2.

Chrissy rejoined the Love & Hip Hop cast for their tenth anniversary season. She mended her issues with Kimbella and came face-to-face with Yandy.

Other cast members who are set to make their appearance on the new season of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition include Emjay Johnson, Estelita, Gunplay, Jenn Coreano, Alexis Skyy, Amara La Negra, Jim Jones, Karen "KK" King, Karlie Redd, Khaotic, Lyrica Anderson, Mama Jones, Spice, and Sukihana.

They will also be joined by Teairra Mari, Mariahlynn, Miami Tip, Nikki Baby, Phresher, Safaree Samuels, Scrapp DeLeon, Shay Johnson, Shekinah Jo, Tokyo Vanity, and Trick Daddy.

