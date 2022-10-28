Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now? 2022: Release date, trailer, cast and more details explored

Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now? is set to feature cast members that have appeared in different editions of the franchise as they reminisce about the past 10 years.

The network announced the four-part special on October 25, 2022 that will bring back fan favorites and alums of the show from Miami, Hollywood, Atlanta, and New York to come together.

The official press release reads:

"Fan-favorite cast members from the powerhouse Love & Hip Hop franchise reminisce and relive the biggest moments from the series by hitting rewind over the last 10 years."

The show is set to premiere on Monday, October 31, at 10 pm ET, only on VH1.

Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now? is set to serve drama spanning over 10 years

The legendary cast of Love & Hip Hop returns for one of the biggest reunions yet, with a full house consisting of cast members from its multiple regional editions. As they get together, old conflicts will rise as the four-part special will feature shocking revelations in the form of behind-the-scenes clips and more.

While reminiscing can be a good way to remember the forgotten years, Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now? is set to open old wounds. From the biggest moments, conflicts, betrayals, and breakups, nothing is off limits when the reality stars get together once again.

Representing the New York edition will be Jen Bayer, Bianca Bonnie, DJ Drewski, Jhonni, Mama Jones, Kiyanne, Sky Landish, Ny Lee, Sexxy Lexxy, Mariahlyn, Lil’ Mo, Felicia Snoop Perarson, and Somaya Reece. Bringing viewers updates as part of Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now? about the crew will be DJ Self.

The Hollywood members making an appearance include Bridget Kelly, Chanel West Coast, Fizz, Hazel-E, Lyrica Anderson, Micky Munday, Morgan Hardman, Nikki Baby, Roccstar, and Teairra Mari. Their spokesperson will be Ray J.

All the way from Miami will be Brisco, Chinese Kitty, Gunplay, Hood Brat, Keyara Stone, Khaotic, Malik Williams, Miami Tip, Michelle Pooch, Nikki Natural, and Young Hollywood.

The Miami crew recently got together for a reunion special within themselves, and now they are set to get together with the entire cast of the franchise as part of the Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now? Special. Speaking on their behalf will be Trick Daddy.

From Atlanta, the reunion special will see Akbar V, Althea Heart, Ariane Davis, Dawn Heflin, DJ Babey Drew, DJ Traci Steele, Erica Dixon, Kalenna Harper, Karen KK King, Lovely Mimi, Shooter Gates, and Tony Vick. Representing the Atlanta residents will be Yung Joc, who will narrate the crew’s lives in the reunion special.

As the trailer teases, the cast is set to bring viewers their respective life updates, along with rehashed old issues. The trailer showed clips of old memorable footage that will be unpacked when the show airs.

Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now? is executively produced by Mona Scott-Young, who received backlash for the franchise last year. Critics and former cast members believe that the show negatively portrays African-American women and encourages the cast to be vile. In response to the accusations, she said that she was held to different standards than the producers of white reality show franchises.

She said:

"What sometimes is infuriating is that my counterparts, my white male counterparts. My white female counterparts aren’t held to the same scrutiny. The same criticisms that I’m held to because I am a Black woman."

She added that she is creating opportunities for people of color and will continue to do so. Others on the list of executive producers of Love & Hip Hop: Where Are They Now? include Stephanie R. Gayle, Michael Lang, and Robyn Nish Friedman.

