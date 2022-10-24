The Surreal Life 2022 cast list: Meet the 8 celebrities from VH1’s reality TV show

The original celebrity social experiment, The Surreal, is back after 16 years with season 7 on VH1. The new season will showcase the lives of 8 new celebrities from various backgrounds on Monday, October 24, 2022 at 9 pm ET/PT with back-to-back episodes.

The Surreal aired for six seasons from 2003 to 2006 with renowned names like Flavor Flav, Janice Dickinson, and Brigitte Nielsen on the cast. The synopsis of season 7 of The Surreal reads:

"Eight wildly different celebrities will live together for a once in a lifetime surreal experience that will put their temperaments and vulnerabilities to the test, pushing these stars to unmask themselves in the most unfiltered and unpredictable ways."

The Surreal Life 2022 cast list includes basketball player, Dennis Rodman, actor Frankie Muniz, beauty blogger Manny MUA, and five other celebrities

1) Stormy Daniels

The 43-years-old "video creator" is an actress, director, and former stripper. She is well known for having an alleged affair with former US President Donald Trump in 2006. She even made headlines when she allegedly received $130,000 in hush money from his former lawyer Michael Cohen.

2) August Alsina

The contemporary R&B singer and songwriter August Alsina, 30, was previously signed to Def Jam Recordings. He has won various awards, released three studio albums, and several hit songs including Hip Hop, Why I Do It, and I Luv This Sh*t among others. He is well known for his "entanglement" with Jada Pinkett Smith.

3) CJ Perry

Actress, model, dancer, and former WWE superstar CJ Perry is best known by her ring name Lana. She has also appeared in Pitch Perfect and Pitch Perfect 2. The singer joined No Means Yes, a girl group in 2009, and released a single, Would You Like That, and recorded two others before disbanding in 2010.

4) Dennis Rodman

5 times NBA Champion Dennis Rodman is one of the greatest professional athletes of all time. The 61-year-old Hall of Famer joined the NBA in 1986, and went on to play for the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, San Antonio Spurs, and Detroit Pistons before retiring in 2000.

5) Frankie Muniz

Frankie Muniz is best known for playing the titular character in Malcolm In The Middle. He rose to fame in late 1990s. He has starred in various other movies, including Big Fat Liar, Stay Alive, Agent Cody Banks, and My Dog Skip.

6) Kim Coles

Kim Coles is an actress, comedienne, and author. She is famous for her role on the 90s comedy series Living Single and Living Color. The 60-year-old also hosted the BET game show Pay It Off in 2009. She is now appearing on The Surreal to participate with other celebrities in the experiment.

7) Manny MUA

Manny MUA is a renowned makeup artist and entrepreneur who rose to fame on YouTube. The "daddy body with a mommy face," as per his Instagram, was the first male brand ambassador for Maybelline. He now has his own beauty line called Lunar Beauty. He is now set to appear on The Surreal to show his unfiltered side to fans.

8) Tamar Braxton

The 45-year-old Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Tamar Braxton's career started in 1990s when she started the R&B group The Braxtons, alongside her sister. Throughout her music career, the winner of season 2 of Celebrity Big Brother has released several albums. She was also a part of the reality show Braxton Family Values and its spinoff Tamar & Vince. She is now participating in The Surreal with other contestants.

Tune in on VH1 on Monday at 9 pm ET/PT to watch the new season of The Surreal.

