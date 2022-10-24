What time will The Surreal Life 2022 (season 7) air on VH1? Release date, format, and more details explored 

The popular reality show of the early 2000s, The Surreal Life, which saw celebrities co-living in a luxurious mansion, is back on screen after 16 years with eight new celebrities.

The show will now premiere season 7 on VH1 on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 9 pm ET/PT with back-to-back episodes.

The Surreal Life, which last aired in January 2003, ran for six seasons before ending in 2006. Past show contestants included MC Hammer, Vanilla Ice, Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil, Corey Feldman, Ron Jeremy, Flava Flav, Tammy Faye Messner, and Brigitte Nielsen.

Season 7 of The Surreal Life is all set to premiere after 16 years on VH1 with “eight unfiltered celebrities”.

On the show, the cast members will stay together in a big mansion and Iive their lives in an unfiltered manner. Explaining the format of the show, the synopsis reads:

“The original celebrity social experiment is back! Eight wildly different celebrities will live together for a once in a lifetime surreal experience that will put their temperaments and vulnerabilities to the test, pushing these stars to unmask themselves in the most unfiltered and unpredictable ways.”

Talking about the VH1 show, Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer of MTV Entertainment Group, said:

“The Surreal Life is known for bringing together some of the biggest names in pop culture and creating many unforgettable moments in reality television. We are excited to see how this stellar celebrity cast will make captivating television for audiences everywhere.”

Cast members of season 7 of The Surreal Life

Frankie Muniz, actor best known for playing the title character in Malcolm In The Middle Kim Coles, actress, comedienne, host, and author famous for her role on the 90s comedy series Living Single August Alsina, contemporary R&B singer, songwriter CJ Perry, actress, model, and former WWE superstar Dennis Rodman, one of the greatest professional athletes of all time Manny MUA, a makeup artist, entrepreneur and pioneer blurring the lines of gender in cosmetics Stormy Daniels, award-winning actress, screenwriter, author and director Tamar Braxton, Grammy Award-nominated singer & songwriter

What to expect from season 7 of The Surreal Life

The trailer of the show hints that the new season of The Surreal Life will have a lot of spicy revelations and drama. The teaser begins with:

“Only one show brings you historic moments like this.”

The first glimpse of the new season shows Stormy sitting with her "haunted doll Susan” and says that people might know her as "the girl that f**ked Trump.” She made headlines in 2018 for her alleged affair with the former President.

Dennis even opens up about his past while having a meal high above the ground. He tells others that his "teammate f**ked" his wife, adding:

"And I had to go play a game that f***ing night!"

Dennis is also seen parading around naked in the house in multiple shots in the trailer. Frankie said in a confessional:

"We've all seen Dennis Rodman's d*ng.”

Viewers will also witness other spicy moments among the cast members. When CJ was approached for the show, she could not believe that of all the WWE stars, the producers were asking for her. As per The Teal Mango, Perry said:

“It just came. My manager reached out to me. I was still with WWE. He reached out, and he was like, The Surreal Life wants you. And I’m like, ‘What?’ I thought I was getting ribbed.”

Adding:

“Because I’m like, I’m, out of all the celebrities, even from WWE, why me? And they’re like, ‘No, he, they want you.’ And he also manages Eva [Marie]. And so, I was like, ‘Whoa. They wouldn’t want her.’ And he was like, ‘Specifically, they’re asking for you.’”

The reality show is executive-produced by Fernando Mills, Ken Martinez, Christian Sarabia, and Nicole Elliott for 51 Minds Entertainment.

Tune in on Monday on VH1 to watch the brand-new season of The Surreal Life.

Poll : 0 votes