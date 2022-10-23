"Love working with my husband" - Lana (CJ Perry) comments on preferable option between WWE return and AEW signing

Lana (real name CJ Perry) recently shared insights on her potential return to the ring. She also highlighted her interest in a preferred promotion to work with WWE or AEW.

The 37-year-old star last competed in the ring on the May edition of RAW in 2021. She teamed up with Naomi against Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose. However, a month later, she was released by the then Connecticut-based company. Since then, she has focussed on a non-wrestling career and recently participated in a reality show called 'The Surreal Life.'

During an interview with the In The Kliq podcast, the former WWE Superstar talked about a potential wrestling return and whether an AEW signing was in her future:

" I mean, Triple H, he's a genius. Stephanie's a genius. I got hired by Triple H. He paired me with Miro and helped really cultivate that, in 2014, that story and that gimmick and those characters. He really helped me develop the Ravishing Russian, so I think he has an incredible creative mind. I think he is an incredible storyteller and entertaining. If the story is right, if it makes sense, I'm always open to go back to WWE and tell compelling stories and same with AEW. I'm totally open to that too. I love working with my husband and creating and telling stories." (H/T Wrestling News)

Lana was recently spotted with SmackDown Superstar Liv Morgan

Over the past couple of years, multiple WWE stars have been released due to 'budget cuts.' Since Triple H took over the reins of overlooking the company after Vince McMahon retired, plenty of talent have made their way back into the company.

A few months ago, Lana took digs at AEW's Julia Hart for a segment with her husband Miro. Additionally, she has never shied away from clapping back and reacting to AEW and WWE stars' posts on social media.

CJ Perry and former SmackDown Women's champion Liv Morgan together attended the movie premiere of the classic horror film series Halloween Ends.

With Lana's interest in competing again after almost a year and a surprising in-ring return this year, fans may get to witness the star becoming 'All Elite.'

