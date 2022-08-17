"Gonna slap the sh*t out of her" - Former WWE Superstar Lana teases AEW arrival; threatens 20-year-old female star 

CJ Perry, formerly known as Lana to WWE fans, has made it abundantly clear to AEW star Julia Hart to keep her hands off of her man after the House of Black member was involved in a segment with Perry's husband Miro.

During the recent "Quake by the Lake" edition of Dynamite, "The Redeemer" appeared in a backstage segment where he was joined by Julia Hart, who wanted him to give in to the temptation of the House of Black.

Hart would go on to touch Miro's shoulder, prompting the former TNT Champion to say that only one woman can touch him, and the 20-year old is not her.

Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Miro tells Julia Hart "only one woman who can touch the redeemer and u are not her " 🤣🤣🤣 this was funny to me lol #AEWDynamite Miro tells Julia Hart "only one woman who can touch the redeemer and u are not her " 🤣🤣🤣 this was funny to me lol #AEWDynamite https://t.co/FrejWkYBS4

This angered the former Lana beyond belief, as she expressed how she felt about the segment on the most recent episode of Busted Open Radio.

"I'm not a jealous type of person, but I was furious. I wanted to literally show up and slap the sh*t out of her. Then, I went on Twitter, and all the fans are putting GIFs of me taking my earrings off. I popped so hard. The fans know me. My sister is like 'calm down.' 'I'M FURIOUS! WHY DID SHE HAVE A BLAZER ON? I'M GONNA SLAP THE SH*T OUT OF HER!' Hopefully, I get a chance to do that." (H/T Fightful).

The former WWE superstar might get her chance to slap Julia Hart as she teased an AEW arrival in the near future.

"I really can't go into much of anything. I'd love to do something with Miro in AEW. We'll see what happens." (H/T Fightful).

The former Lana was also not happy with Julia Hart following her on Twitter

Perhaps in an attempt to make peace with Lana, Julia Hart took to social media to give the former "Ravishing Russian" a follow on Twitter as a sign of good faith. Evidently still fuming that Hart touched her husband on national TV, CJ Perry responded with this:

CJ Perry @TheCJPerry All the way to my husband apparently. All the way to my husband apparently. https://t.co/vAXkrAbVYQ

"All the way to my husband apparently." said @TheCJPerry.

Perry was aware of Julia Hart on social media as well, and even stated later on in her chat with Busted Open Radio that she had visited the 20-year old's Instagram profile. But when you wear a blazer around Miro, CJ Perry, in her own words, will dropkick you in the face.

"She does all these cute pictures on Instagram and her vibe is very House of Black, then she shows up in a blazer. I will literally dropkick her in the face." said CJ Perry (H/T Fightful).

Do you think CJ Perry will debut in AEW to fued with Julia Hart? Let us know in the comments section down below!

