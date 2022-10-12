WATCH: Liv Morgan spotted with released WWE star after losing SmackDown Women's Championship at Extreme Rules

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan made her first public appearance after losing the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. The former Riott Squad member was spotted with CJ Perry (FKA Lana) at the Halloween Ends premiere.

Liv's title reign started at Money in the Bank earlier this year as she cashed in the MITB briefcase on Rousey. Her dream run ended as she passed out to a submission move from The Baddest Woman on the Planet at Extreme Rules last Saturday.

Meanwhile, Lana has stayed away from the squared circle since her release last year. She worked with the Stamford-based promotion for nearly eight years. She has, however, been spotted at various non-wrestling events. The former WWE star appeared alongside Liv Morgan at the recent Halloween Ends premiere.

Lana even posted a video of the duo together, showing her love for her former colleague. Check it out below:

CJ Perry (aka CJ Perry) sent a heartfelt message to Liv Morgan after her WWE SmackDown Women's Championship victory

As noted earlier, Liv Morgan stunned the wrestling world at the Money in the Bank premium live event as she defeated Ronda Rousey to capture her first title with the company. Her victory came hours after she overcame six other female wrestlers to win the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Morgan's victory was well-received by both fans and peers as she finally accomplished her goal of winning a title. Lana, Liv's close friend, was also not far behind in congratulating the champion:

"Congrats @YaOnlyLivvOnce on becoming Champion!!!!! Amazing seeing your dreams come true ! #AndNew," she tweeted

The duo was also a part of a controversial storyline in 2020, where Morgan was revealed as Lana's lover during the latter's onscreen wedding to Bobby Lashley. The storyline received a lot of flak from the audience and ended abruptly.

CJ Perry was eventually released from her contract in June 2021. While she has teased joining AEW in the past, there is still no confirmation regarding her in-ring future.

Liv Morgan, meanwhile, has teased a change in character multiple times. It is speculated that the former SmackDown Women’s Champion might be embracing a darker persona this time.

