Liv Morgan opens up about her controversial love angle with Lana

One of the most controversial storylines in WWE this year was Liv Morgan revealing herself as Lana's lover during the latter's wedding ceremony segment with Bobby Lashley on Monday Night RAW. This was Liv Morgan's return to WWE after being out of action for many months and the storyline surely got everyone talking.

Following the revelation, Liv Morgan formed an alliance with Rusev (now known as Miro in AEW) against Lana and Bobby Lashley. However, the storyline was abruptly ended without any proper conclusion.

Recently, Liv Morgan sat down with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes where she opened up about her love angle with Lana. The Riott Squad member revealed that she would love to revisit it again.

“Me personally, I would love to touch on that story again, because I think it’s so important just to show not different people but, you know, ‘Hey, maybe I love this girl,’ you know, like, I think it’s important just to show that. But I don’t think you ever can ever say never in WWE. I think anything and everything is open to being visited again. Is that happening? I have no idea. But would I like it? For sure. But it was a very crazy experience.”

Liv Morgan also spoke about how the reaction of fans to the storyline was split in half, mentioning how it would have gone down better with fans if the character of Lana's lover was played by someone that was really into women.

“I think it was definitely split half and half and I think that’s because… I think people today, they want real representation. They want like… Characters are characters, but they want people that are really maybe experiencing these things to represent these characters. So I feel like, in that aspect, maybe it didn’t go over so well towards some people that felt like Lana’s secret lover could have been someone else that was maybe really into women, you know, but then on the other spectrum, this was my re-debut after like eight months off. So people were excited to see me and they were happy for me. But there was definitely that split with the audience, people that were loving it and people that didn’t like it.”

Lana's take on the storyline with Liv Morgan

Earlier this month, WWE Superstar Lana sat down with Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino for an interview during which she spoke about her storyline with Liv Morgan. Lana mentioned that she would love to revisit the storyline and also claimed that she was told that it would be revisited one day.

"I can see the story picking up any time, any day. You know? Like I think it's a very, very compelling story and I would love to revisit it. So, that's what I was told. That we're going to revisit it at some point. So I'm looking forward to revisiting it at some point."

The storyline between Liv Morgan and Lana earlier this year was surely buzz-worthy and it is to be seen when or if WWE decides to bring it back.