Former WWE star reacts to Liv Morgan becoming SmackDown Women's Champion at Money in the Bank

CJ Perry reacted to Liv Morgan's monumental SmackDown Women's Championship win at WWE Money in the Bank this past weekend.

Liv Morgan was one of seven participants in this year's Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. She battled Becky Lynch, Raquel Rodriguez, Shotzi, Alexa Bliss, Lacey Evans, and Asuka to secure the coveted briefcase.

Later in the night, Ronda Rousey defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya. The Rowdy One was worse for wear following her defense, and Morgan capitalized to cash in her contract. The RAW Superstar was able to win the title in a feel-good moment via rollup.

Former WWE Superstar CJ Perry took to Twitter to congratulate the new champion following her victory.

"Congrats @YaOnlyLivvOnce on becoming Champion!!!!! Amazing seeing your dreams come true ! #AndNew."

CJ Perry and Morgan featured in a romance angle during the former's WWE run. Perry had split from her real-life husband Rusev, now known as Miro in AEW, and was set to marry Bobby Lashley. However, Liv shockingly declared that she was in love with The Ravishing Russian.

What did fans make of CJ Perry's congratulatory message to Liv Morgan

Following CJ Perry's post, fans offered their thoughts on the title win. Most shared the celebratory mood of the original post, offering their congratulations to the WWE star.

Some, like the fan below, reminisced about the short-lived romance angle between the pair:

Others took the chance to request a return to the ring for The Ravishing Russian.

The new SmackDown Women's Champion is also set to make her Hollywood debut with The Kill Room alongside stars like Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson. It will be interesting to see her on the silver screen following her recent ascent in the promotion.

