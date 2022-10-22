What time will Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars premiere on The CW? Release date, format, and more details explored

Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars is set to premiere on Saturday, October 22, at 8 pm ET. The show will star legendary magician Criss Angel as he trains celebrities in the art of magic. Viewers will also be able to witness iconic illusions that were earlier performed by him throughout his career, as well as close-up magic and mentalism.

The magician has spent much of his life wooing the audience, and now he returns to reveal some of his secrets. At least to the stars who aim to master the art of illusion. Angel got the idea for the show during the COVID-19 Pandemic, he told Popculture. He said that with Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars, he wanted to create something that would evoke "light, love, and positivity" while engaging people to show them that anything is possible.

Criss will sit on a panel of judges alongside comic Loni Love and Master-Magician Lance Burton. The synopsis of the show reads,

"The celebrity competitors are tasked with mastering three major categories of magic, which they perform in front of a team of judges led by magician Criss Angel. Only the highest scoring celebrities are invited back to the finale, where they compete for the golden wand."

All about Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars

A magician, so the saying goes, doesn't reveal their secrets. One magician, on the other hand, has chosen a different path. As part of Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars, the star illusionist is getting ready to train celebrities as they attempt to master three types of magic. In each episode of the magic reality competition, two of them will compete against each other. The stars will go head-to-head in front of a crowd of 1500 people at Planet Hollywood.

The first episode, titled The Greatest Levitation of All Time, will see Corbin Bleu go up against Miles Brown as they attempt to perform one of Angel’s most famous illusions, which took the magician over two decades to perfect. Both Bleu and Brown will attempt to "defy gravity" by levitation, and the higher-scoring celebrity will return to the finale for a chance to win the Golden Wand. Celebrities will attempt to perform Criss's ground-breaking, astounding illusions, which are emblematic of his style.

While in conversation with Popculture, Angel spoke about Miles' levitation and said that he feels like a "proud papa." He further stated that he worked with Miles when he was much younger, and when the opportunity came to come on Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars, the long-time fan was more than excited.

Other celebrities set to perform in Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars include:

Brec Bassinger

Michael Ian Black

Matt Walsh

Frankie Muniz

Cynthia Bailey

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Flavor Flav

Debbie Gibson

Ginuwine

Omarion

Donny Osmond

Jeff Timmons

Randy Couture

Frank Mir

Vernon Davis

Lolo Jones

Johnny Weir

Tara Lipinski

In a conversation with Big Gold Belt Media, the main cast member, Criss Angel, spoke about the upcoming show and said that he feels blessed and thankful. He went on to say that the show would help people connect for a variety of reasons.

He continued,

"You’re going to see the most revolutionary illusions."

He also stated that, in addition to the illusions themselves, viewers will be able to see the show's "behind the scenes" and see how the competing celebrities master the tricks.

Meet the magician Criss Angel

The legendary magician, who has spent over 20 years making a name for himself as a magician, is set to return to screens with yet another magic show. However, this time around, he won’t be the one leaving the viewers in awe.

The 54-year-old magician performed his first paid gig at the age of 12. He cites his aunt as an inspiration after having witnessed a card trick by her. Chris, also known as The Master of Illusions, is a big fan of Harry Houdini and named his Las Vegas show after the code word "Believe," which can allegedly be used to contact the spirit of the late Master Magician.

Over time, Criss established himself as a household name in the magic world and expanded his reach into other entertainment genres. He’s hosted and appeared on multiple TV shows, and even starred in his own off-Broadway show. Criss Angel is back on the big screen with Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars on the CW.

