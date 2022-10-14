What happened to Ginuwine? R&B singer provides health update after passing out during Criss Angel magic stunt

The news of Ginuwine becoming unconscious while participating in an act recently went viral on the internet, increasing concern among his fans.

The incident happened when he participated in a stunt for Criss Angel's magic show. The Pony singer recently gave an update on his condition in a video and stated:

"That's funny. That was a month ago. I guess you know the episode is probably about to air or whatever but now your boy is good. Superman, y'all already know that."

He added that he was on his way to the airport and thanked everyone for their care and support, stating that he appreciated them for that.

Ginuwine fainted while participating in a stunt

The Same Ol' G singer passed out while preparing for a magic stunt with popular magician Criss Angel for his show Magic with the Stars. The Daily Mail reported that the artist was rehearsing for the act when he became unconscious.

Ginuwine was preparing for an act on Criss Angel's show when he became unconscious (Image via Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

He was immediately taken away from the spot and reportedly recovered later. According to a source, the incident happened so fast that it seemed like he was knocked unconscious in a fight. The source added:

"In the show he was trying to overcome his fear of being under water as he couldn't hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds before trying the stunt out.. Although he failed in rehearsals, he still went ahead with the stunt on the show and everyone was in tears."

A representative also confirmed that the songwriter was fighting his fear and everything is fine now since "he was working with Criss Angel, who's the best in business."

In brief, about Ginuwine

Also known as Elgin Baylor Lumpkin, Ginuwine was initially a member of the Swing Mob in the 90s. He then joined Epic Records and released several multi-platinum and platinum-selling albums and songs, becoming one of the most popular artists of the time.

The 51-year-old gained recognition for his albums Ginuwine… The Bachelor, 100% Ginuwine, The Life, and The Senior. Moreover, he has sold around 10 million albums worldwide.

Besides singing and songwriting, Ginuwine is well-known for his appearances in films like Juwanna Mann, Honey, The Ideal Husband, Chocolate City, and more. He also appeared in an episode of the CBS series Martial Law followed by the UPN sitcom Half & Half. The singer even participated in the reality show Celebrity Big Brother in January 2018.

Poll : 0 votes