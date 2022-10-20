Who are the celebrity competitors on Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars Season 1? Contestants’ list revealed

Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars is set to reveal a host of magical secrets. The show is set to train celebrities and have them compete to win the Golden wand. Each episode will see two celebrities try and master three categories of the mystic arts and perform in front of a team of judges, including Criss Angel.

Joining him as judges will be Loni Love and Lance Burton, with Eddie Griffin serving as host for the Magic Reality competition. Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars will feature celebrities from all walks of life, including Guiwine, Flavor Flav, Debbie Gibson, Frank Mir, and others.

The synopsis of Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars reads:

"In each episode of "Magic With the Stars," two celebrities train with professional magicians and compete to create a show-stopping series of magic performances."

It continues:

"The celebrity competitors are tasked with mastering three major categories of magic, which they perform in front of a team of judges led by magician Criss Angel. Only the highest scoring celebrities are invited back to the finale, where they compete for the golden wand."

Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars will premiere on Saturday, October 22, at 8 pm ET on CW.

Corbin Bleu and Miles Brown are set to appear on Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars season premiere

In the first episode, titled The Greatest Levitation of All Time, Corbin Bleu and Miles Brown will attempt to “defy the laws of gravity”. The aforementioned trick is one of Angel's most famous illusions, which he spent more than two decades perfecting.

Corbin Bleu

Bleu is famously known for his appearances in Disney’s High School Musical and Jump In! He was a runner-up in Dancing with the Stars Season 17 and has appeared in several TV shows as well as a Broadway production.

His career as an actor began when he was a baby. He began appearing in commercials as a toddler, and by the age of four, he was working in ads for brands such as Target, Gap, Toys R Us, and others.

The actor believes in giving back to society and is concerned about children and society's overall well-being. He frequently helps charities like the Starlight Children's Foundation and the Make-A-Wish Foundation raise funds. The actor will soon be seen in Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars.

Miles Brown

The 17-year-old actor is set to levitate on the set of Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars. Brown is best known for playing Jack Johnson on ABC's Black-ish and has appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

He also appeared on America's Got Talent as a member of the Future Funk dance duo, which was eliminated in the semifinals. The teen actor has appeared in various movies and TV shows including Adventures of a Boy Genius, Dancing with the Stars Juniors, and many more.

Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars celebrity line-up includes actors, musicians, and athletes, with the following celebrities set to appear on the show:

Brec Bassinger

Michael Ian Black

Matt Walsh

Frankie Muniz

Cyntha Bailey

Maksim Chmerkovskiy

Flavor Flav

Debbie Gibson

Ginuwine

Omarion

Donny Osmond

Jeff Timmons

Randy Couture

Frank Mir

Vernon Davis

Lolo Jones

Johnny Weir

Tara Lipinski

Criss Angel's Magic With The Stars is set to premiere on Saturday, October 22, at 8 pm ET on CW.

Poll : 0 votes