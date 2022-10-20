Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars 2022: Meet the lead judge and master magician from The CW’s new competition series

Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars will pit celebrities against one another in a magic reality competition for the chance to win the Golden Wand.

The contestants will be trained by famous magician Criss Angel, who will also serve on the judging panel. Master Magician Lance Burton and Loni Love will join him as judges, with Eddie Griffin serving as host.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"In each episode of "Magic With the Stars," two celebrities train with professional magicians and compete to create a show-stopping series of magic performances. "

It continues:

"The celebrity competitors are tasked with mastering three major categories of magic, which they perform in front of a team of judges led by magician Criss Angel. Only the highest scoring celebrities are invited back to the finale, where they compete for the golden wand."

Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars is set to premiere on Saturday, October 22, at 8 pm ET on CW.

Meet Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars judges: Loni Love and Lance Burton

Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars will feature celebrities from all walks of life. These celebrities will train with Angel and master three types of magic before attempting to impress a panel of judges, which will include comedian Loni Love, magician Lance Burton, and Criss Angel, in order to qualify for the finale. Let's meet the judges, shall we.

Loni Love

Loni Love, the co-host of The Real is set to appear as a judge on Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars. The 51-year-old comedian, television host, actress, and author worked as an electrical engineer in the early 2000s.

Loni decided to pursue a career as a stand-up comedian after switching from musical engineering. She appeared on Star Search in 2003 and was named one of Variety's Top 10 Comics to Watch in 2009. Love was awarded the Jury Prize for Best Stand-Up and was invited to perform at HBO's Comedy Arts Festival.

Lance Burton

Lane Burton's journey with magic began before he was six years old, when he attended a Christmas party and met Harry Collins for the first time. The magician had performed The Miser's Dream magic trick for him and pulled silver dollars from Burton's ear. He took him under his wing when Burton was a teenager and taught him the fundamentals and techniques of magic.

The Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars host entered his first magic competition in 1977 and the rest is history. His journey has earned him multiple titles, including the Gold Medal for Excellence and Magician of the Year. The magician has also appeared in over four TV specials and is a regular guest on The Tonight Show and The Late, Late Show.

Joining the two on the Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars panel of judges is Criss Angel himself, who will also help the celebrities master the tricks.

Celebrities set to appear on Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars include Brec Bassinger, Michael Ian Black, Corbin Bleu, Ginuwine, Miles Brown, Matt Walsh, and Frankie Muniz.

The show will also feature Cynthia Bailey, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Flavor Flav, Debbie Gibson, Ginuwine, Omarion, Donny Osmond, Jeff Timmons, Randy Couture, Frank Mir, Vernon Davis, Lolo Jones, and Olympic figure skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, in addition to the aforementioned names.

