What kind of accident happened on sets of Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars season 1? Incident explored

Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars will premiere on Saturday, October 22, at 8 pm ET. The Magic Reality competition is set to pit celebrities against each other as they try to master three different kinds of magic in order to compete for a chance to win the Golden Wand.

One of the celebrities appearing on the show is R&B singer Ginuwine, who is afraid of water. In an unfortunate incident, while rehearsing for a trick that would enable the singer to overcome his fear of water, something unimaginable happened for which paramedics had to be called in.

The description of the show reads:

"In each episode of "Magic With the Stars," two celebrities train with professional magicians and compete to create a show-stopping series of magic performances."

It further states:

"The celebrity competitors are tasked with mastering three major categories of magic, which they perform in front of a team of judges led by magician Criss Angel. Only the highest scoring celebrities are invited back to the finale, where they compete for the golden wand."

Paramedics called to the set of Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars during rehearsal

Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars features magic tricks, stunts, and illusions typical of the magician’s style that he has worked on for over 20 years. Angel will appear as both master of magic and judge on the show. Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars will consist of 10 episodes with two celebrities appearing in each segment.

Among the celebrities set to compete in the magic competition is the R&B singer Ginuwine. Recently, he was rehearsing for an underwater stunt on the sets of Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars in an attempt to overcome his fear of water. The 51-year-old singer was submerged in a cube with heavy chains all around it. A source told Fox News that he couldn’t hold his breath for longer than 15 seconds before trying the stunt out.

The singer was under constant and strict supervision while practicing the stunt and was underwater for nearly 10 seconds before he started struggling to breathe. He was immediately pulled out, and upon being asked by a member of the staff if he was okay, the upcoming Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars celebrity nodded to let him know he was conscious. He was laid down on the floor and paramedics were called to check him out.

The source further said:

"It all happened so fast, it was like he got tapped out in a fight."

👟 @dirtywhiteups UPDATE: Uncle Ginuwine says he’s ok y’all UPDATE: Uncle Ginuwine says he’s ok y’all https://t.co/wcdRtBcbMu

The singer has since then made a full recovery and shared a video on social media to tell his fans that he was okay. Ginuwine called the incident funny, and even though his rehearsals didn’t work out, he still went ahead with the stunt on the show.

Other celebrities set to appear on Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars include Brec Bassinger, Michael Ian Black, Corbin Bleu, Miles Brown, Matt Walsh, and Frankie Muniz. The series will also include Cynthia Bailey, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Flavor Flav, Debbie Gibson, Ginuwine, Omarion, Donny Osmond, Jeff Timmons, Randy Couture, Frank Mir, Vernon Davis, Lolo Jones, and Olympic figure skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski.

Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars is set to premiere on Saturday, October 22, at 8 pm ET.

Poll : 0 votes