Who is Eddie Griffin? Meet the host of Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars 2022

Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars will see the magician return to television screens after a hiatus. The show will feature two celebrities per episode, with only the top scorers returning for the finale.

The show will follow Angel, who will help celebrities learn and master legendary tricks in order for them to compete for the Golden Wand in the finale. Joining Angel for his upcoming show as host is comedian Eddie Griffin.

The description of the show reads:

"The celebrity competitors are tasked with mastering three major categories of magic, which they perform in front of a team of judges led by magician Criss Angel. Only the highest scoring celebrities are invited back to the finale, where they compete for the golden wand."

Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars is set to premiere on Saturday, October 22, at 8 pm ET on CW.

Meet Eddie Griffin, the host of Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars

The Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars host is known as one of the greatest comedians of all time. He is famously known for talking about important subjects such as African-American culture, politics, and sexuality in his comedy sets.

The comedian, actor, and dancer was voted Class Clown for three consecutive years in high school. Griffin opened his own dance studio in Kansas at the age of 16 before moving to Compton to live with his cousins. He joined the United States Navy shortly after returning home, but was discharged months later due to substance abuse issues.

The Malcolm and Eddie star began his comic career in 1989 and his acting career in the early 90s with Brain Donors and Coneheads. He appeared in a comedic role in Armageddon followed by Duece Bigalow: Male Gigolo.

Following this, he continued to land roles in films and television shows such as Double Take, The New Guy, Pinnochio, The Boondocks, Woke, and many others. His comedy and acting careers have both contributed significantly to his net worth of $4 million.

The Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars host married for the first time at the age of 16 and has a daughter from that marriage. He married his second wife, Rochelle, in 2002, and Nia Rivers in 2011. Griffin married Ko Lee Griffin for the fourth time in 2017. The couple became parents to a son in 2020.

More about Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars

Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars will be divided into ten one-hour episodes. Each segment of the show will feature two celebrities who will learn and perform three different types of magic in front of a panel of judges that includes Criss Angel, Loni Love, and magician Lance Burton.

Celebrities set to appear on Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars include Brec Bassinger, Michael Ian Black, Corbin Bleu, Ginuwine, Miles Brown, Matt Walsh, and Frankie Muniz.

The show will also feature Cynthia Bailey, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Flavor Flav, Debbie Gibson, Ginuwine, Omarion, Donny Osmond, Jeff Timmons, Randy Couture, Frank Mir, Vernon Davis, Lolo Jones, and Olympic figure skaters Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, in addition to the aforementioned names.

Catch the show on Saturday, October 22, at 8 pm ET on CW.

