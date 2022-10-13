Cynthia Bailey's marriages explored as RHOA star's set to divorce Mike Hill after 2 years of marriage

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are getting divorced a few days before their second anniversary. While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, the pair revealed that they made the decision after understanding that they are growing apart. They stated,

“Love is a beautiful thing. While we both will always have love for one another, we have decided to go our separate ways. We are grateful that we remain good friends, and will always cherish the many memories we’ve shared together as husband and wife.”

They added that they appreciate the people who have accompanied them on their journey and their family, friends, and fans for their positive support as they move on and go their separate ways. They ended the statement by thanking everyone for their prayers and well wishes.

The pair had to go through a lot of ups and downs after getting married. A Twitter user claimed last year that Hill sent flirtatious messages to her and a picture of his p***s on Snapchat.

The duo later denied the claims, where Bailey described it as annoying and Hill decided to take legal action. Bailey also quit The Real Housewives of Atlanta to save her marriage.

Cynthia Bailey’s relationship history explored

Cynthia Bailey gained recognition for her relationships in all these years (Image via Brian Stukes/Getty Images)

Cynthia Bailey dated former professional basketball player Jayson Williams in 1996. Williams proposed to Bailey during a New Jersey Nets halftime show, but Bailey rejected the proposal and returned the engagement ring.

Bailey also rejected entrepreneur and record executive Russell Simmons after he asked her to marry him. She dated Leon Robinson and they welcomed their daughter Noelle in November 1999.

The model tied the knot with Peter Thomas in July 2010 and the wedding was featured in an episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 3. The duo even published a book titled Carry-On Baggage: Our Nonstop Flight in 2013 which spoke about their relationship.

Cynthia Bailey and Peter Thomas separated in 2016 and divorced the following year. She then announced her relationship with Fox Sports correspondent Mike Hill in August 2018.

The pair got engaged in July 2019 and tied the knot in October 2020. Since the wedding took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, certain rules were marked as important, including maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks or face shields. However, Cynthia was slammed on social media when pictures and videos of the guests not wearing masks went viral.

Cynthia Bailey started her career as a model when she was 18 and signed a five-year contract with Wilhelmina Models. She was featured as a model in different magazines and advertising campaigns, eventually working as a runway model in Paris and Milan. She has appeared in movies like Without You I’m Nothing and For Love or Money and TV shows like The Cosby Show. She joined The Real Housewives of Atlanta in 2010.

