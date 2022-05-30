How did RHOA fans react after Season 14 Episode 5 didn’t air this week? New release date and plot explored

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) Season 14 airs a new episode every Sunday at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo. However, Episode 5 didn’t air on the network this week.

The latest season of the reality TV show started on May 1 and features six cast members: Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Sanya Richards-Ross, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, and Shereé Whitfield.

As per the Bravo TV schedule, an old episode of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 3 aired at 8.00 PM ET this week, followed by a new episode (Season 1 Episode 4) of Love Match Atlanta at 9.00 pm ET on Sunday, May 29.

Here’s how fans reacted to no new episode

Many fans of RHOA tuned in to Bravo expecting a new episode this Sunday. While they expressed their disappointment on social media, some viewers questioned why Episode 5 was not airing.

A few fans also pointed out that there was no need for a one-week break as the show had already premiered late. Here's how fans reacted:

Krystian King 👸🏾♥️ @krystianrenee_ Now why is there no new episode of #RHOA tonight? It already took long enough for it to air — and it’s starting off extremely boring… ain’t no time for breaks! Now why is there no new episode of #RHOA tonight? It already took long enough for it to air — and it’s starting off extremely boring… ain’t no time for breaks! https://t.co/MuoRq7uXcM

jae @JADALxo what’s the reason there’s no new episode of #rhoa tonight .. make it make sense 🙄 what’s the reason there’s no new episode of #rhoa tonight .. make it make sense 🙄 https://t.co/V8RJZ8cnfu

The Cool Water Show @coolwatershow not me sitting here ready to live tweet #RHOA and it’s not even on this week 🫠 not me sitting here ready to live tweet #RHOA and it’s not even on this week 🫠

Dwayne Paul @dwaynepaul06 why wasn’t I notified #RHOA Please I checked my tv listing and it is taking a breakwhy wasn’t I notified Please I checked my tv listing and it is taking a break💀 why wasn’t I notified😂😭 #RHOA

cyn cyn @ceebeeluv Now ma’am, where y’all at cuz it’s too early for a break smh #RHOA Now ma’am, where y’all at cuz it’s too early for a break smh #RHOA

When will RHOA Season 14 Episode 5 air?

RHOA Season 14 Episode 5 will now air next Sunday, June 5, at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo. It will also be available on the network’s website once the episode premiers on the channel.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for multiple live streaming services such as DirecTV Stream, Fubo TV, Philo, Sling, or YouTube TV.

In the previous episode, Shereé Whitfield stirred up some drama as she addressed rumors about Drew Sidora’s husband Ralph Pittman’s se*uality. Sidora’s assistant, Anthony, had passed on the information to her.

As soon as Sidora found out, she put Anthony on probation and was upset at the entire situation, including her failing marriage. The upcoming episode might see her confronting Whitefield about the latter gossiping to fellow housewives about Ralph.

A preview showed the ladies in New York, while Kandi Burruss explored her husband's New Jersey condo. Sanya Richards-Ross was also seen having a serious discussion with the group in the trailer. The clip ends with Whitefield waiting for someone at a restaurant. She is approached by a production member, who informs her that something was wrong.

A short recap of the events on Season 14 Episode 4

Episode 4 of RHOA Season 14 aired last week on Bravo. The title of the previous installment was Big Apple Squabbles.

The official synopsis of Episode 4 reads:

“The ladies travel to the Big Apple for Kandi’s Broadway show, but her giftbag generates unexpected buzz with her single friends. A condo reveals the cracks in Kandi and Todd’s relationship. Drew and Ralph attempt to repair their own marital woes with a 30-day challenge.”

The previous episode featured Sheree Whitefield informing Drew Sidora about her assistant Anthony spreading rumors about Ralph.

Sidora then confronted Anthony, who accused Whitefield of not paying his salary when he worked for her. Later, Sidora put Anthony on probation. The episode ended with Kandi Burruss being furious at the ladies for a snarky remark.

Meanwhile, viewers can tune in to Bravo for a new episode next week on Sunday at 8.00 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish