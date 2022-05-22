What time will RHOA Season 14, Episode 4 air on Bravo? Kandi Burruss' Broadway show and more to expect

The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) season 14 will air its episode 4 on May 22, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo. Marlo Hampton, Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Drew Sidora, and newcomer Sanya Richards-Ross are the star cast of the show.

The show films the lives of the cast members as they deal with the ups and downs of their professional and personal lives.

All about RHOA Season 14 Episode 4

RHOA Season 14 Episode 4 will premiere on Sunday. The official synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Big Apple Squabbles, reads:

"The ladies travel to the Big Apple for Kandi's Broadway show, but her gift bag generates unexpected buzz with her single friends; a condo reveals the cracks in Kandi and Todd's relationship; Drew and Ralph attempt to repair their own marital woes."

In the upcoming episode, Drew and Ralph are still trying to pick up the pieces of their relationship, whereas issues between Kandi and Todd become evident to the cast members when the couple shows them their new investment property.

Although things might not be good in their personal life but professionally the husband and wife duo, Todd and Kandi, seem to be doing great as they are producing a show. The cast will be traveling to the Big Apple for the couple's Broadway show, The Piano Lesson.

Kandi and her executive producer husband, Todd, joined the producing team of Broadway’s The Piano Lesson, starring Danielle Brooks, Samuel L. Jackson, and John David Washington. The show is directed by LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

RHOA Season 14 Episode 3 recap

In the last episode of the show, The Tea Is Served, things got heated up between Sheree and Drew after the latter told people that her assistant Anthony used to be Sheree’s assistant as well but she allegedly never paid him for his work.

However, Sheree denied the allegation and claimed that Anthony has never worked for her and that the latter has been gossiping quite a bit about Drew and Ralph too.

The drama heated up further at Brooklyn’s 3rd birthday party while playing an anonymous tea game, in which they had to write down if they have heard any news about others in the group. The person mentioned had to clarify the issue. During the game, one person anonymously wrote that they heard Kandi getting racy in a “locker room.”

Kandi got offended by the allegations and denied being a part of any such act. Kandi wanted to know who wrote it, but no one came forward, which left her furious.

What other drama RHOA ladies will have on the show will be revealed in the upcoming episode on Sunday. Tune in on Bravo or Hulu to catch all episodes of the reality show.

Edited by Khushi Singh