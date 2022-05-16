RHOA: Fans slam Drew sharing she needs to get rid of her assistant after he allegedly spreads gay rumors about her husband

RHOA returned for a new episode, and the tea was spilled. Drew and Sheree got into an intense argument about alleged rumors spread by Drew's assistant Anthony. What started as Kenya's birthday tea party had the two housewives coming at each other's faces by the end of the episode.

Fans who watched the episode criticized Drew, sharing that she needs to get rid of her assistant. It started when tea was spilled related to Sheree. During a shady tea game, Kenya revealed speculation written about Sheree.

Keith Never Better @KeithNever this shereé/drew assistant is giving thirsty for camera time and a check #RHOA this shereé/drew assistant is giving thirsty for camera time and a check #RHOA

Fans slam Drew, claiming she needs to get rid of her assistant after he spreads rumors on RHOA

Taking to Twitter, fans quickly pointed out that the whole drama erupted because of her assistant. Some also added that he was working towards his 15 minutes of fame.

Kenya shared that someone wrote that the RHOA star didn't pay her assistant when he worked for her. While Sheree denied the allegations, her friend Fatum quickly jumped in and questioned if it was the same assistant who told her that Drew's husband was gay. Drew had a meltdown, and Sheree and he got into a fight.

While Kenya tried to calm things down at her daughter's birthday party, Drew and Sheree couldn't help but come at each other. Fans took to social media sharing that Drew needs to get rid of her assistant, claiming that he's stirring all the drama.

@Kerry.med @Soren_Taylor Drew's assistant is working hard for his 15 mins of fame. I mean HARD! #Rhoa Drew's assistant is working hard for his 15 mins of fame. I mean HARD! #Rhoa

Fatum further said,

"She didn’t want to hire him because he’s talking about you and he said that your husband his g*y and all of that,”

Drew riled up immediately, sharing that she could not bring up her husband's name or talk about him. She added,

“That’s what we’re not gonna do! This is not the place to ever do that.”

Fatum was taken aback by Drew's response and shared that while Drew was protecting her assistant, he was the one messing up her name. After the situation calmed down a bit, Sheree called Drew a "ditzy b***h" for bringing up the topic of rumors spread by her assistant.

redgirlme @Redgirlme Why does drew keep putting this messy ass assistant on tv?! Stop it #RHOA Why does drew keep putting this messy ass assistant on tv?! Stop it #RHOA

H.E.R @i_ta23lya I hope drew learned a lesson with finding out this "assistant" bc it was all funny when she thought she had his loyalties. #RHOA I hope drew learned a lesson with finding out this "assistant" bc it was all funny when she thought she had his loyalties. #RHOA

Darq Shadez @50_Shades_Dark Drew did this to herself… she brought the assistant and his drama on the show #RHOA Drew did this to herself… she brought the assistant and his drama on the show #RHOA

Sheree was even more upset that Drew, instead of confronting the RHOA star about the rumor, decided to spread it to everyone else. She added that her assistant was also the one to spread the rumors about her husband, but she hadn't told anyone about it.

To diffuse the argument, Kenya stepped in and shared that Fatum was only trying to point out that her assistant was the one to blame. She said,

“This young lady here, you didn’t hear what she said. She was simply telling you that Anthony was the one who started that rumor and told other people and you jumped on her and I think you owe her an apology,”

Drew explained that she didn't hear what Fatum said and added that she didn't believe her either.

More details about RHOA Episode 3, Season 14

The third episode of the fourteenth season of RHOA came out on May 15, 2022, and it spilled all kinds of tea for fans.

The official synopsis for the episode was:

Kandi struggles with work-life balance; Kenya throws a fabulous birthday party for 3-year-old Brooklyn, where Sheree and Drew decide to confront one another over the recent rumors.

The next episode of RHOA will be released on May 22, 2022, 8 PM ET. RHOA airs every Sunday at 8 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check local listings for more information.

