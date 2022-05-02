What time will  Real Housewives Of Atlanta Season 14 premiere on Bravo? Release date, plot and more about the series

After the previous season's success, Bravo’s housewife-drama, Real Housewives Of Atlanta, season 14 is set to premiere on Sunday, May 1, 2022. The show will feature the entry of a new housewife this season.

Season 13 had given its viewers overwhelming drama, including a three-part reunion. With a star cast worthy of more drama, the show is back with season 14, filming six housewives of Atlanta.

RHOA features rich housewives in Atlanta who perform their day-to-day activities apart from spending time together. Filming their daily lives, the show tends to provide the viewers with exciting drama and a taste of how a high-society lifestyle is.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

Several women residing in the Atlanta metropolitan area must juggle between their households and social and high-profile business lives.

Who is starring in season 14 of Real Housewives Of Atlanta?

Season 14 of RHOA will see a set of changes making their way before it starts to entertain people. For instance, it will see the departure of two housewives from the previous seasons.

Porsha Williams of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta: Porsha’s Family Matters and Cynthia Bailey will not be seen in the upcoming season.

The show will retain the OG cast member Kandi Burruss, who also stars on Kandi & The Gang on Bravo. The OG cast member has been the oldest member of the shoe since it first aired.

The other retained cast members for the upcoming season are Kenya Moore, who you may have also seen on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUGT) and Drew Sidora.

Moreover, the show will see the return of Shereé Whitfield, who last appeared on the show in season 10. Along with her will come Marlo Hampton. The shop owner in Atlanta is finally getting a peach this season after being a friend for many years.

Nevertheless, the newest addition to the show's cast list is Sanya Richards-Ross. She is a mother, wife, and businesswoman with an impressive resume. Also, she is married to Aaron Ross, a former NFL champion.

Ross will be seen taking the RHOA ladies to Jamaica to show her culture and heritage in the upcoming season.

Viewers can look forward to the anticipated face-offs between Shereé vs. Drew, Kandi vs. Marlo, and Kenya vs. Marlo.

Moreover, in the first episode of the show, Kandi will be wholly stressed over her husband's, Todd Tucker's, finances. Also, a lot of buzz will get created on seeing sit down with Apollo Nida, the ex-husband of former RHOA Housewife Phaedra Parks.

A lot of exciting drama is coming in the way of viewers from season 14 of Real Housewives Of Atlanta, premiering on Sunday, May 1, at 8/7c on Bravo TV. It is also making its debut on Hayu in the UK on May 2.

