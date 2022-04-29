Who is not returning to RHOA? Finale of former season explored ahead of Season 14 premiere

Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) is not even on air yet, and the drama is already brewing. Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams will not be joining the cast of RHOA Season 14.

Cynthia Bailey, who has been on the show since Season 3, announced on September 27, 2021, that she will not be joining the RHOA cast next season. The 54 year old reality star revealed in an interview with People that she was offered the role of a 'friend' on the show's Season 14, but chose not to accept it.

Porsha Williams has been an active member of the RHOA cast for the past eight seasons. The star of the show's spinoff series, The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Porsha's Family Matters, announced her departure on September 30 in an Instagram post, while revealing that she will be back on TV soon.

Kandi Buruss, Kenya Moore, Sheree Whitfield, Marlo Hampton, Drew Sidora and Sanya Richards-Ross will be seen on RHOA Season 14.

What happened the Seaon 13 finale of RHOA?

In the season finale of Season 13, fans saw Drew accuse LaToya Ali of sleeping with her spiritual advisor Anthony Lott Jr., whom she called 'Prophet Lott.' She denied the allegations, but Drew, not believing her, did not let Prophet Lott christian her daughter.

Cynthia Bailey hosted the final party of the season, where the gifts had to be at least $1000 of cost. Drew, at the party, provided a video tape as proof that Prophet Lott was interested in LaToya, but the tape revealed only that Lott likes LaToya and that he was dating someone before his divorce was finalized.

After an argument, LaToya threw a wig at Drew, which she used to mock her. Drew attacked LaToya and security had to push her back.

Other women asked Drew why it bothered her so much. Kandi remarked,

"You keep blaming her for a grown man’s behavior."

Drew responded by saying that the matter involves her family and that she is going to save her name and character. Kenya and LaToy stole some of Drew's champagne.

Kenya went to her therapist, Dr. Kristy Holloway, to talk about her estranged husband Marc Hill, who came to town for their daughter's birthday. Kenya revealed that her husband had asked her to drop the custody battle if they wanted to be a family again.

She added that Marc had blocked her number, so she used Brooklyn's (their daughter) phone to message him. Further, he allegedly lied to her about a friend being in an accident in an attempt to avoid having a conversation.

She stated that she was done with him:

"You are going to see the Kenya you’ve never known, the Kenya who fights with stupid. You’re going to see that Kenya!."

Drew’s son Josiah met his biological father Ricky, who was 73 minutes late. Ricky wanted to be a part of his life and said,

"I'm here now, and I would love to be a part of your life if you allow me."

Porsha Williams joined and spoke at a rally for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock. Marlo Hampton could not come to the party and sent a gift to the host.

Season 14 of RHOA airs on May 1 2022. The first episode, titled The Edge of Fashion, will feature Marlo hosting a high-fashion Gala to promote her business, Le'Archive.

Edited by Saman