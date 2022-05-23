"Dr. Ken is a JOKE": RHOA fans slam Drew Sidora's therapist claiming he's awful and biased 

RHOA returned for another dramatic episode on Sunday night. This week, the housewives prepare for a trip to New York. Meanwhile, Drew Sidora and her husband Ralph Pittman sat down for a couple's therapy session before the trip.

In hopes of resolving their ongoing issues, Drew called Dr. Ken, their therapist, for a session at home. She said the couple's therapy had been online so far. Drew and Ralph have been having trouble with their relationship since she returned to RHOA last season.

Fans who watched the episode slammed their therapist for the advice he gave the couple. They also added that he was biased and awful.

Things had gone haywire recently when Ralph recently admitted to getting close with his assistant. He arranged a fancy dinner for Drew to make up for these things. When Drew brought up these issues at the dinner, Ralph was quick to reply. He said,

"I give her the stuff that any woman would appreciate. This one here? It's like everything is a problem with her because she's insatiable! I tried to give her steak and lobster that night. Really truly, that night? She deserved a Lunchable."

Drew revealed that her marriage is like a vicious cycle of high highs and low lows due to unresolved issues. Opening up about it during therapy, she shared that her husband doesn't respect her or appreciate her.

Dr. Ken advises the couple to live in the moment, sharing that they attack each other often. But Drew questions how they can be in bliss, knowing that it's not real.

To reduce their fight, Dr. Ken suggested they compromise and participate in a 30-day challenge. For the next 30 days, neither one can argue, yell or disrespect their partner. If one of them breaks the challenge by chance, a reward must be given to the other. It can be anything that the other person wants.

Even though the couple tried to stick to the challenge, it wasn't long before they were back at each other's throats. While in New York, Drew opened up about her relationship problems with the other RHOA stars.

Ralph didn't back down and went on to disrespect Drew. Kenya, who saw this happen, defended Drew, called Ralph out for rudeness, and shared that he was tearing her apart.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media and slammed Dr.Ken for his advice. They claimed he was awful and biased.

Fans criticize Dr.Ken for his advice on RHOA

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that his advice was awful. Some also added that he was biased and favored Ralph. When he disrespected the RHOA star, claiming she deserved a Lunchable and not a fancy dinner, their therapist didn't say a word.

Hollywood’s Media Prince @iamtycole

#RHOA This therapist is LITERALLY bias and isn’t really listening or hearing her. How can I live in the moment when i’m feeling a certain way? This therapist is LITERALLY bias and isn’t really listening or hearing her. How can I live in the moment when i’m feeling a certain way? #RHOA

redgirlme @Redgirlme Dr kens advice was absolutely awful . is he a real therapist? #RHOA Dr kens advice was absolutely awful . is he a real therapist? #RHOA

Becca @ImWatchingBravo This therapist is awful. You can’t blackmail people into loving each other… Drew having to have sex with Ralph 5 times a day if she says something he doesn’t like has some serious rape vibes to me… #RHOA This therapist is awful. You can’t blackmail people into loving each other… Drew having to have sex with Ralph 5 times a day if she says something he doesn’t like has some serious rape vibes to me… #RHOA https://t.co/cHgItaCRzG

KD @rayyyyyluv This is the most inappropriate and disgusting therapist. He just told her she could be ordered to give up her body as if she doesn’t have a say. He needs to be fired. @drkencounseling report to board. #RHOA This is the most inappropriate and disgusting therapist. He just told her she could be ordered to give up her body as if she doesn’t have a say. He needs to be fired. @drkencounseling report to board. #RHOA

RHOA airs every Sunday at 8.00 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check local listings for more information.

