"Rada is the one changing": Fans claim Michael has been clear from the start in Vh1 Couples Retreat Episode 5

Vh1 Couples Retreat Season 2 returned for another energetic episode on Monday night. Titled Hit It or Quit It, Rada and Michael's relationship drama continued. While the other couples felt that Michael was being unreasonable, viewers felt otherwise. Fans shared that Michael has been open and clear about his views, and it's Rada who's changed.

This week, the ladies revealed Michael Blackson's secret to Rada, which caused another drift in their relationship. While the Couples Retreat stars gathered for a chat, Claudia shared that she asked Michael if he could ever get rid of his side chicks if Rada ever puts out an ultimatum. But his response was not what they expected. Michael told her he would get rid of Rada and not his side chicks.

Rada was offended on hearing what Michael told Claudia the previous night. During her confessional, she shared,

"By Michael making this comment, it really makes me look stupid. Why are you telling them that you would rather choose the side chicks over me. I mean do you feel macho by saying that to the world? Im just trying to play it cool in front of the girls until I get to the bottom of this, because a lof of the times, his mouth is like diarrhea. He needs a Pepto Bismol."

Talking to the girls about Michael's side chicks, she shared that she had no idea if he got security by being with them. She added that she didn't have a clear picture of his reasons. Rada continued saying that Michael needed to tell her exactly what it was so that she could make her decision.

Fans who watched the episode took to social media to share that Michael had been open about his views right from the start.

Fans claim Rada always knew of Michael's intentions on Vh1 Couples Retreat

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that Michael had been clear that he wasn't interested in a monogamous relationship from the start. Some also added that Rada was the one being unreasonable and had changed over time.

Constance J~ MUA @makeuplova4life Rada been knowing how Michael was and what he wanted for that relationship and she chose to yet stay. He was doing the same thing last season #VH1CouplesRetreat

Hayley. @NotMadeIn_China Not gonna lie, with all the couples on #CouplesRetreat , Rada is the most unreasonable. Michael Blackson has made it VERY clear that he's not into monogamy, so trying to change his mind just because she's not into it anymore is selfish.

Izzadora @Msizzybaby #couplesretreat At some point I stopped making everything Michael's fault. He is telling Rada straight up how he is, and that he won't change. She's choosing to stay and play 2nd place to whichever chick he's smashing that month. It's sad and hard to watch. #VH1CouplesRetreat

keisha winn @winnkeisha Everyone talking about how wrong Michael is, but he been this way, and so was she, she's changed, and she expects him to change #couplesretreat

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 I think rada thought if she acted like she was into mike banging side chicks ,she would eventually get him to change or stop #couplesretreat

Izzadora @Msizzybaby #couplesretreat Not sure why Rada is surprised by what Michael said. He basically told her himself he's not giving up the side chicks and she chose to stay with him, and "allow" what she knew he was going to do anyway. #VH1CouplesRetreat

What we is? @brwnin_her I'm tired of everyone on Michael's case. Radha is the one changing, Michael has always been like this, it's either she is sharing or shes leaving Why should he be pressured into being who he's not? #couplesretreat

Constance J~ MUA @makeuplova4life Rada why are you still going around in circle with Michael? That man cleared told her what he was into and she continues to deal with him #vh1couplesretreat

AaliyahLenise_ @AaliyahLenise Kinda agree with Michael B. Rada agreed to this open relationship, she can't be mad now that she doesn't want it anymore & he still does. 🤷🏽‍♀️ #couplesretreat

A brief recap on the drama between Michael and Rada's relationship on Vh1 Couples Retreat

Last week, the couples played a speed dating game, where the men had to talk to other women about the games they played. While the ladies had different questions for other men, they all had the same question for Michael. They asked him if Rada had to put an ultimatum, would he choose Rada over his side chicks.

The Couples Retreat star, without a doubt, told them that in that situation, he would leave Rada because he had been clear about his views from the start. Michael had been clear with Rada that he could commit to her as a person, but when it came to intimacy, he could not.

Rada knew that the Couples Retreat star would not agree to a monogamous relationship and still agreed to get engaged to him when he proposed. But now, she expected him to give up on his views and commit to her on the whole.

Vh1 Couples Retreat airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Vh1. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

