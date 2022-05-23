What time will VH1's Couples Retreat Season 2 Episode 2 air? Relationship roadblocks, release date, and more explored

After an awesome season premiere, VH1's Couples Retreat is back. The second episode of VH1's Couples Retreat Season 2, titled Build the Wall, will air on VH1 on Monday, May 23 at 09.00 pm ET.

VH1's Couples Retreat follows celebrity couples as they go on a weeklong vacation to sort out their issues and develop better communication. For this, they will have to participate in different activities like therapy, dating games, and simply talking with each other.

Michael Blackson and his fiancé Rada Cheang will help the couples to achieve their goals. This season's celebrity couples are:

Ronnie DeVoe and Shamari DeVoe Claudia Jordan and KJ Nick Young and Keonna Styles P and Adjua Jess Hilarious and Daniel Parsons

What to expect from VH1's Couples Retreat Season 2 Episode 2?

This week on the show, fans will see the couples discussing the roadblocks in their relationship. Rada Cheang can be heard telling the other contestants in a promo:

"Now you get to visualise the exact issues that are putting a wall between you."

One of the partners will discuss their parenting issues as they say:

"I put parenting because he is a father but he doesn't want to have kids with me."

KJ and Claudia will face issues and stay away from each other. While talking about them someone can be heard saying:

"KJ and Claudia all looking like the wall that Trump wanted to build"

The episode description reads:

"The couples uncover some hidden roadblocks in their relationships; Claudia and KJ take shots at the other couples, and one another; Daniel attempts to get back into Jess' good graces; Keonna takes aim at Nick's approach to parenting."

What happened on VH1's Couples Retreat Season 2 premiere?

Last week on VH1's Couples Retreat season premiere, fans learned that Michael Blackson and his fiancé Rada Cheang were in an open relationship. Michael revealed that every month he is allowed “one side chick”.

Rada too confessed that even though they are in an open relationship, Michael had broken several rules by bringing a girl to the green room and going for breakfast with her the very next day.

Other couples slammed Michael and Jada for being in an unfair relationship, while the former called out the other couples for being old-fashioned.

The couples had a dinner to discuss their issues after which, Jess and Daniel also argued about their opinions on having open relationships and marriage. Jess stormed off to her show after the argument and said:

"You don't care too much about what makes me happy"

More about VH1's Couple Retreat Season 2

VH1's Couple Retreat offers celebrity couples a chance to get away from the media hustle-bustle and helps them connect on a deeper level. Ronnie and Shamari have been married for 16 years and were in an open relationship for a year. Their marriage was recently on the brink of divorce.

KJ and Claudia have been together for 3 years but things are difficult between them when the former revealed that he is not attracted to Claudia. Nick and Keonna feel more like being roommates and an engaged couple.

Styles P. and Adjua will try to fill in the gaps in their relationship as they faced a great tragedy together, their daughter committed suicide in 2015. Jess and Daniel have a 17-year-old son together but have been romantically involved with each other only for the past 8 months.

The synopsis of the show reads:

"Three famous couples, aided by life coaches and relationship experts, are ready to open up and have honest, candid conversations about the challenges of intimacy, romance and commitment."

Phakiso Collins, Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, and Jubba Seyyid are the producers of the show. VH1's Couples Retreat airs every Monday at 09.00 pm ET.

Edited by Khushi Singh