What is Tami Roman’s net worth? Reality TV star turns host for VH1’s investigative reality series

Reality TV star Tami Roman has never failed to dazzle viewers with her on-stage presence. She is set to host VH1's new show Unfaithful: Caught in the Act. The actress, model, and businesswoman, has a net worth of a whopping $3.5 Million and it looks like it will only go up from hereon.

Unfaithful: Caught in the Act is a one-of-its-kind investigative series giving people a chance to find out if their partners are faithful or not. It goes a step further and depicts people taking revenge from their partners and the person they cheated with. Tami Roman, Kevin Carr, and Brianne Joseph will help them with this task.

Who is Unfaithful: Caught in the Act host Tami Roman?

Born to a single mother in New York in 1970, Tami did not receive much support in her childhood days. After her mother married a Muslim man, she received a very strict upbringing, which ultimately led to her parent's divorce.

Tami gained popularity in 1993 after her appearance on the show, The Real World: Los Angeles, where she formed a band called Reality and became a rapper. She also appeared on Card Sharks as a dealer in 2001.

She has been a part of Basketball Wives since its second season and was also a part of the Basketball Wives LA from 2015 to 2016.

After ending her seven-year-long marriage in 2001 with NBA player Kenny Anderson, Tami appeared in many short roles in films and series, including The Drew Carey Show, Celebrity Wife Swap, and Sabrina. She worked as a VJ on MTV and is currently helping her two daughters build a career. The actress married Reggie Youngblood in 2018.

In a press release, Tami said that the show was based on her personal experience:

"Unfaithful was important to me because I’ve been that person- confused, unsure and seeking answers in a relationship."

She added:

"I needed help figuring out if I should go forward or move on. Unfaithful provided a way for me to assist others in that predicament. The show is the perfect blend of a talk show meets reality TV. Real people, real situations and me helping them navigate through those moments while always keeping it real."

More about VH1's new series Unfaithful: Caught in the Act

VH1's new series, Unfaithful: Caught in the Act, is a six part investigative show which will be hosted by Tami Roman. She, along with private investigator Brianne Joseph and relationship expert Kevin Carr, will help people in relationships to know whether their partner is cheating on them.

After conducting thourough investigation, the trio will give the person a chance to take down the cheater and the person they cheated with or to team with the other person and lay down a trap for their cheating partner.

In the trailer for the show, several partners can be seen teaming up to take down their cheating partners. The series description reads:

"Victims of infidelity put the cheaters in their lives on blast and get justice for their broken hearts, with a little help from Tami Roman, Kevin Carr, and Brianne Joseph."

Unfaithful: Caught in the Act will premiere on Monday, May 16 on VH1 at 10.00 pm ET.

