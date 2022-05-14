What time will Unfaithful: Caught in the Act premiere on VH1? Cast, plot, and more details explored

The unique investigative show, Unfaithful: Caught in the Act, is all set to enthrall the audience with its concept next week on Monday, May 16, 2022, at 10.00 pm on VH1.

The show is about catching cheating partners to find out their true intentions. In each episode, Tami Roman, Kevin Carr, and Brianne Joseph “will explore infidelity through the POV of the person that learns they aren't the only one in their significant other's lives.”

All about Unfaithful: Caught in the Act

The six-part series, which launches on Monday, will explore infidelity in Unfaithful: Caught in the Act. According to the series description:

“Victims of infidelity put the cheaters in their lives on blast and get justice for their broken hearts, with a little help from Tami Roman, Kevin Carr, and Brianne Joseph.”

The show will be hosted by former Basketball Wives and The Real World star Tami Roman, who will help suspicious lovers catch their cheating partners in the act. She will reveal the truth with the help of a private investigator, Brianne Joseph, and a relationship expert, Kevin Carr.

Once the investigation is complete, it’s up to the suspicious lover to either team up with their partner’s other lover and teach the cheater a lesson or "take them both down in an undercover ambush."

In the end, Roman’s “tough love approach will help the heartbroken" decide whether to move forward with the cheating partner or part ways forever.

Speaking about Unfaithful: Caught in the Act series, Roman said:

"Unfaithful was important to me because I’ve been that person — confused, unsure and seeking answers in a relationship. I needed help figuring out if I should go forward or move on."

She further added:

"Unfaithful provided a way for me to assist others in that predicament. The show is the perfect blend of a talk show meets reality TV. Real people, real situations and me helping them navigate through those moments while always keeping it real."

All about the Unfaithful: Caught in the Act cast

Tami Roman

Tami Roman, who is married to retired NFL player Reggie Youngblood, is an actress, TV personality, comedian, businesswoman, producer, and director. She is best known for her role in MTV's series, The Real World.

The creator of the Bonnet Chronicles, which is an Instagram account that “features hilarious tell-it-like-it-is rants by Tami's alter ego, Petty Betty,” has also appeared on Carl Weber's The Family Business, Truth Be Told, and The Ms. Pat Show.

Brianne Joseph

Brianne Joseph is an award-winning, internationally recognized private investigator along with being an entrepreneur, best-selling author, speaker, and trainer. Her all-female detective agency, Sly Fox Investigations, is “honored by the Louisiana state senate for excellence in surveillance.” The agency has been licensed for 15 years.

Kevin Carr

Kevin Carr is a relationship expert, author, and television personality who has helped many people deal with their relationship issues for over a decade.

Produced by New Group Productions, the show promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Tune in on Monday to watch how the cast helps lovers get justice on Unfaithful: Caught in the Act.

