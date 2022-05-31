'Couples Retreat' Season 2 Episode 3: Fans slam Daniel for being disrespectful to Jess, advise her to leave him

Vh1 Couples Retreat returned for another dramatic episode on Monday night. Titled: The Truth Hurts, the episode showcased the couples opening up about their love language. They also witnessed if their partners were aware of their love languages. While most couples tried to find ways to solve their relationship issues, things weren't going well for Daniel and Jess.
Last week during a group activity, Daniel embarrassed Jess in front of everyone claiming he didn't love her. While viewers expected Daniel to realize his mistake and undo what he did, the Vh1 Couples Retreat star continued to disrespect his girlfriend in front of other couples.
At the beginning of the episode, during his confessional, Daniel revealed that when he called Jess jealous, he was being petty and just wanted to see her get upset. He added,
"I haven't been in a relationship in years. This is all new to me. I'm slow with showing that I care, I'm laid back and reserved. I speak up only when I feel like I want to be heard."
Article continues below ad
He continued to add that he thought he wouldn't say anything when he entered the retreat, but things didn't go as planned. When Jess questioned Daniel as to why he kept saying they do not know each other or love each other, he retaliated and asked if he should pretend like he does, hurting her feelings yet again.
Jess during her confessional said,
"That's the point of being in a relationship. You'll want to build things. You're willing to love. While I'm not in love with him yet, not just saying it because he feels that way, but I wouldn't go shout it to the mountain top that I don't love Daniel. You don't have any consideration towards my feelings and it's embarassing."
When Daniel revealed that he was being petty with the roadblock exercise, Jess was even more upset because he decided to play with something that was supposed to help them resolve their relationship issues.
Article continues below ad
The next day, the VH1 Couples Retreat stars gathered to take an online love language quiz. Based on their answers to the quiz, the system will generate which love language is their dominant one.
When it was Daniel's turn, he shared that he answered the quiz the best he could because a lot of those questions did not apply to him. He said,
"All this is applying to someone you actually love."
Once again, Jess and the other couples were taken aback with his answer. But that didn't seem to affect Daniel in any way. Jess was very much upset with the way Daniel spoke and shared,
"You're just saying unnecessary things. You're going to raise your hand like you're in class and going to say 'This don't apply to me'. I feel like Daniel wants to show so much pride here. This is a couple's retreat, not a penitentiary. You don't have to be so tough."
Article continues below ad
Fans who watched Daniels' behavior on VH1 Couples Retreat slammed the star and claimed that it was time Jess left him.
Fans on Twitter slam Daniel for being disrespectful towards Jess on VH1 Couples Retreat
Taking to Twitter, fans shared that it was time Jess got rid of Daniel.
Article continues below ad
Article continues below ad
VH1 Couples Retreat airs every Monday night at 9 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.