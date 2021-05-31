"I'm a whole new person for real": Trisha Paytas responds to Manny MUA after being called out for negative statements about him on Frenemies

Trisha Paytas tweeted out a series of messages on May 31st in response to Manny MUA subtly calling her out for making negative statements about him on the Frenemies podcast, right after claiming that he loved the show.

Frenemies is a popular YouTube podcast hosted by H3H3's Ethan Klein and influencer Trisha Paytas. The first episode aired in 2020 and has accumulated over 2 million views per episode since.

The podcasting duo speak on internet events, review funny TikToks, and on occasion "spill the tea" about other problematic YouTubers, many of whom eventually get offended.

Manny MUA expresses fondness for Frenemies

Manny Gutierrez, better known as Manny MUA, posted a YouTube video to his channel on May 30th titled, "Let's Get Ready and Spill Some Tea!", where he discussed rumors and gave his thoughts on a variety of topics all while applying makeup.

The YouTuber was seen wearing a Teddy Fresh hoodie, known to be owned by Hila Klein, wife of Ethan Klein.

Manny eventually gave his thoughts on the Frenemies podcast. To the shock of many, he was a fan. He said:

"Honestly, that podcast is very good. I think it's good, I think it's a very good podcast and it's entertaining for sure.

He even began discussing what his relationship with Trisha Paytas was.

"I don't agree with everything they say, but I do appreciate the good that comes from them, I do appreciate that. Actually, me and Trisha don't have a relationship, we are not friends. [But] I feel like I can see her trying."

Manny then claimed that although he had not forgotten Trisha's negative comments about him, she still "deserved love".

"Listen, I have not forgotten that she's like talked negatively about me, talked negatively about friends of mine, but I think everyone deserves love and I think that includes Trisha."

Trisha responds to Manny MUA

A few hours after the video was posted, Trisha took to her Twitter to respond to Manny MUA's thoughts on her "trying".

Although not mentioning him directly, Trisha began her response by saying that she "wish[es] [she] could apologize to a lot of people face to face".

As earlier fans of Trisha know, she was once considered "very problematic" in the YouTube community.

I feel like I was such a sad hurt individual for so long and wanted to pick fights with everyone cause I was insecure about not being part of groups. It’s nice to be given another chance so to speak. I wish I could apologize to a lot of people face to face. Maybe one day I can https://t.co/SdKmfpHKUu — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) May 31, 2021

She then continued by saying:

When I was younger, I use to have the worst temper. So if someone told me something about somebody else, I’d rage on them. For no reason at all other than to look cool for these awful people I was trying to impress — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) May 31, 2021

Fans found this absolutely relatable, as everyone has been through that phase before.

I think that’s why it was hard for ppl to understand the difference between when I’ve actually been hurt vs attention seeking — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) May 31, 2021

Fans were so happy to see Trisha realizing her past mistakes and condemning her previous actions, then giving reason as to why she did them.

Trisha capped it off by claiming she'd been "working on herself for years", therefore being able to change.

After a couple of years working on myself for me and not what other people think of me; im a whole new person for real. At my core and how I think. And ironically, so many people have taken note of my change and while I wasn’t doing it for anyone other than me, I’m grateful. — Trisha Paytas (@trishapaytas) May 31, 2021

Fans of Manny MUA were super excited to hear that he was a fan of Frenemies, despite them having condemned James Charles, who was once considered a friend of his.

Meanwhile, fans are excited to see if Trisha Paytas will be giving Manny MUA a shoutout on the next episode of Frenemies.

