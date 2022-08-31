Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Episode 18 preview: Joc's secrets are unveiled, Spice gets a Grammy nomination and more

VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta recently premiered with part B of Season 10. Since its return, the famed reality TV show has featured ample drama and heated confrontations. After airing a dramatic episode on Monday night, the show will return next week for another eye-catching episode.

Episode 18 will showcase Joc's secrets finally being made known to Kendra shortly after they get hitched. The reality TV series revolves around Atlanta's hip-hop elite as they juggle between their professional and personal lives. One guaranteed element throughout the series is the presence of unprecedented drama and confrontations.

Shortly after her marriage to Joc, Kendra was supposed to enjoy the honeymoon phase. However, she was shell-shocked when one of the ladies opened up about his cheating scandal.

With just a week left for the series to premiere, here's what viewers can expect from the forthcoming series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

Kendra gets information about Joc's cheating accusations in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

In a sneak peek after the episode aired on VH1, the show teased viewers about Spice's Grammy nomination. The camera panned across Spice's home, showcasing the rapper with her friends and family waiting for the Grammy nominations to be announced.

When her category came up, Spice increased the volume. Turns out Spice had been nominated for a Grammy award under the category Best Reggae Album, an exceptional achievement for her. When the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star discovered this, she jumped with joy along with everyone else.

Meanwhile, the sneak peek also showcased Joc sitting and chilling with two other friends, who had an important question to ask the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star. They questioned him about a rumor that had been going around. But Joc's response shocked his friends.

On the other hand, Kendra paid a visit to Erica, who broke the news to her about Joc cheating. Upon hearing what happened, Kendra broke down in tears and began sobbing. Erica comforted her. Kendra called Joc a "piece of sh*t" while crying. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star then decided it was best to confront Joc about it.

The teaser ended with Kendra standing in front of a shocked Joc. She packed her bags and told the rapper they had a lot to talk about. When the series returns next week, viewers will get to see more drama unfold between the newly married couple.

Here's a brief recap of what happened this week on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Titled Heirs to the Throne, rumors about Joc's infidelity began to spread shortly after he got hitched to Kendra. Meanwhile, Momma Dee decided to confront Bambi and Scrappy. Renni and her brother, Sir Malcolm, had a heart-to-heart conversation and bonded over their fear for their mom.

Spice and Karlie also found themselves in the middle of a confrontation regarding their song. Karlie shared a snippet of their demo without Spice's knowledge. Erica and Bambi also met up and spoke about Joc's rumors.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs every Monday at 8 pm ET only on VH1. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

Edited by Sayati Das