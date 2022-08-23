"They are so toxic together": Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans blame Erica and Safaree equally for their failed marriage

Episode 16 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta aired on VH1 on Monday night, and it was expectedly dramatic. While Kendra prepped for her wedding, Erica and Safaree faced their share of drama. Safaree decided to pay a surprise visit to Erica, but she wasn't having any of it. She claimed the only thing she wanted from him was finalizing the divorce she had filed for.

The episode titled I Do, Do You? left fans claiming that the two were toxic together. Erica took the decision to divorce Safaree after accusing him of cheating on her and neglecting her. She officially filed for divorce in May 2021, and the two have been living separately since. They had been married for over a year before Erica called it quits.

Neka✨ @NekaaaBabyyy Erica & Safaree was such a beautiful couple but they are so toxic together .. lol . Them splitting was honestly for the best . #lhhatl Erica & Safaree was such a beautiful couple but they are so toxic together .. lol . Them splitting was honestly for the best . #lhhatl

Before Joc and Kendra's wedding, Safaree paid a surprise visit to Erica. During his confessional, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star shared,

"Me and Erica, we haven't been living together, but I'm never going to be uncomfortable walking into my house when I know my kids are there. She will never ever stop me from trying to be a father."

As he entered the house, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star asked Erica if she was happy to see him. Safaree further shared that he took the blame for something people think he did to Erica, but in reality, that wasn't the truth.

Safaree continued to add that it didn't matter to him at the end of the day because deep down in his heart, he knew the truth. Although Safaree was excited to see his newborn son, Erica didn't let him near the baby. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star told him she was putting him to sleep and questioned if he had washed his hands.

Erica questioned Safaree about his surprise visit, and he shared that he had come to visit his family. Erica quipped,

"You don't have a family. You have the kids."

Safaree added that he and Erica were still in "limbo." Erica shared that she didn't have the time and patience to sit and argue with him and was exhausted from him.

But Safaree did come bearing important news. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star told Erica that Joc had invited them to his and Kendra's wedding and wanted the two of them to come together. Erica told Safaree that she would go with him to the wedding, but the gesture would not signify that they were together.

Fans who witnessed the entire conversation took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans claim that Erica and Safaree were toxic together in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that the couple was an example of foolish love. Some added that they were better off alone and that both of them parting ways made sense.

ThinBone @ThinBone Erica and Safaree are an example of fatuous love #LHHATL Erica and Safaree are an example of fatuous love #LHHATL

BombGlamOfficial @BombGlam Y’all really weird on this thread if y’all dont see that Erica is just as childish as Safaree. I really think, this is all for the show and Safaree is playing like he is the bad guy. #LHHATL Y’all really weird on this thread if y’all dont see that Erica is just as childish as Safaree. I really think, this is all for the show and Safaree is playing like he is the bad guy. #LHHATL

💗🗽Tash💗✨💫 @MrsNel77 Safaree and Erica 🙄 just so toxic and draining #lhhatl Safaree and Erica 🙄 just so toxic and draining #lhhatl

Whitney Gaspard @honestspokengir Erica you were desperate and eager to get married to so it’s not just safaree it was you too #LHHATL Erica you were desperate and eager to get married to so it’s not just safaree it was you too #LHHATL

Alexandria @alexandriavic72 I mean Erica … ya knew him for 5 minuets before getting married and having a baby 🥴🥴 we all knew Safaree was corny except you #LHHATL I mean Erica … ya knew him for 5 minuets before getting married and having a baby 🥴🥴 we all knew Safaree was corny except you #LHHATL

DIMPLES® @_Tricia_Kay 🙄 #LHHATL I know I’m tired of hearing about Safaree and Erica’s dysfunctional marriage I know I’m tired of hearing about Safaree and Erica’s dysfunctional marriage 😤🙄 #LHHATL https://t.co/7Aqvcm0kvm

Rachel. @_loveRachel_ I really wish Erica & Safaree would leave us tf alone. #LHHATL I really wish Erica & Safaree would leave us tf alone. #LHHATL

Koree4Real ✊🏾📸🛩 @superstarboss1 , Safaree is Clown 🤡 and Erica Is Fool Not Seeing The Red Flag’s Period. I’m Tried of Safree, Erica Fr. 🥱🥱🙄, Safaree is Clown 🤡 and Erica Is Fool Not Seeing The Red Flag’sPeriod. #LHHATL I’m Tried of Safree, Erica Fr. 🥱🥱🙄😭, Safaree is Clown 🤡 and Erica Is Fool Not Seeing The Red Flag’s 🚩Period. #LHHATL

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs every Monday at 8 pm ET only on VH1. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

