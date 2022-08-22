What time will Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 10 Episode 16 air? Renni to receive devastating news and more

The latest episode of VH1's best-rated reality television series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 10 will air on Monday, August 22 at 8 pm ET. Episode 16 will see Renni receiving some heart-breaking news that will leave her shattered.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“Renni's world crashes down around her after getting some troubling news; with the wedding rapidly approaching, Kendra struggles to keep everything on track, while the only thing Joc needs to borrow is time as he races for the altar.”

All about the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 10 Episode 16

In the upcoming episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 10, viewers will see a lot of tense moments between the ladies. Karlie announces that she has taken "a lie detector test" to prove to her daughter, friends, and family that "any accusation" about her "had been wrong."

Upon hearing about the lie detector test, her friends and family show their support for Karlie.

But one of the cast members was not happy with the whole drama, saying that she "was hopeful of the whole event" and was sure that the ladies would put their "differences aside and just be kind to each other," but

“then here goes Karlie to reveal a lie detector test. Why here. Why now.”

Karlie's revelation about the test did not sit well with other cast members either. They fight with her and her daughter, Jasmine, asking about the lie and the accusation. Upon seeing the whole tense situation, Karlie shouts:

“It was all a lie.”

Meanwhile, Kendra and Joc's marriage plans are facing one hurdle after another on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. They have a tough time arranging things for their upcoming nuptials, which are in less than a week.

Kendra's wedding dress, which is being designed by Reco Chapple, is "nowhere near complete," and the whole situation stresses her out. Kendra checks the fitting of the dress, only to hear that a lot more needs to be done on the dress. In the confessional, she says:

“I have never been under this much stress in my life at one time.”

Kendra is even worried about the budget for the wedding. She says in the confessional:

“We have already spent over $100K on this wedding and its not even here. I have made the executive decision to have the bridal shower at the house like I don’t want to spend any more money and I certainly don’t want to spend another 50K on a bridal shower.”

Even Joc is tensed about the monetary aspects of his upcoming wedding as the wedding décor is turning out to be pricey, and the "new venue is costing three times more than the original venue." He says:

"This whole thing the wedding mam, its not even about the money its like the principal."

The couple later discusses their unplanned wedding as Joc wants to postpone their nuptials, but Kendra is adamant about getting married soon. During the conversation, she says:

"No, I don’t want to wait. I am just tired of being your girlfriend, your fiancé. Like, I want to get married."

Will they be able to plan their dream wedding in such a short span of time? Tune in on VH1 on Monday to watch the new episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 10.

