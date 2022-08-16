"Karlie & Sina so fake": Why are fans trolling the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars in Episode 15?

VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta returned for an all-new episode on Monday night, and it was surely entertaining. Young Joc's baby mama, Sina, and Karlie, Young Joc's ex-girlfriend, turned out to be friends. The two decided to meet and discuss Joc getting married to Kendra. This didn't sit well with fans who took to social media and trolled the ladies for their behavior.

Episode 15 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, titled Taste of Your Meda-cine, featured Young Joc and Kendra being the highlight of all conversations and not for all the right reasons. Kendra decided to DM Joc's baby mama and asked her if her kids could be the flower girls at the wedding. Sina claimed that this was the first time she had heard about her ex getting married.

Later in the episode, Karlie met with Sina, and both discussed their relationship with Joc and his marriage to Kendra. Viewers who witnessed the episode took to social media to share their opinions on Karlie and Sina's conversation.

Karlie and Sina discuss Young Joc's marriage and their rocky past with him in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The episode started with Sina and Joc discussing their kids being flower girls in his wedding to Kendra. Sina confronted Joc for not informing her about his wedding early on and claimed that she had to hear from Kendra when she DMed her.

Karlie, Joc's ex, decided to meet up with Sina to discuss their ongoing issues with the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star. Sina opened up, claiming that Joc failed to inform her about his marriage to Kendra. Karlie, on the other hand, broke the news to Sina, claiming that she had gone to his bachelor party and jumped out of a cake.

Sina was shocked to hear this and didn't believe Karlie at first. Sina then added that Kendra DMed her, asking if her girls could be a part of the wedding. Sina shared that she felt disrespected, claiming that if Kendra was going to be her twins' stepmother, she should've had a conversation with her.

But Karlie stood up for Kendra in that situation and claimed that the twins being a part of their father's wedding would be a memorable event for them. However, Sina shared that she was upset and needed to consider it. During her confessional, Karlie pounced on Joc, claiming that it should've been his responsibility to ask Sina about his daughters to be flower girls.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta stars then shared their opinions about their ex getting married. Sina shared that she just wanted Kendra to be happy with her decision. Karlie added that she hoped both of them were ready to marry.

Sina continued to share that she assumed Joc wasn't happy about getting married. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star added that she had heard different stories about Joc. Karlie was shocked that Sina had also been hearing about Joc's affairs.

Fans who witnessed the conversation between the duo took to social media to troll them.

Fans condemn Karlie and Sina, claiming they were being messy in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Taking to Twitter, fans trolled Karlie and Sina, claiming they were being messy and fake. Some fans also added that Sina was jealous that Joc was getting married to someone else and that she wanted to be the one getting married to him. A few fans also shared that Karlie was having this conversation about Joc because she cared about him.

RA💋🤍 @RealityAmorrr Karlie and Sina only come together when they wanna be messy with one of Jocs chicks that he’s serious with. THIS IS WHY I SAID KENDRA NEED TO BE ON KHADIYAH 2.0 #LHHATL Karlie and Sina only come together when they wanna be messy with one of Jocs chicks that he’s serious with. THIS IS WHY I SAID KENDRA NEED TO BE ON KHADIYAH 2.0 #LHHATL

Myra 💋💗💚 @beautifullmee4 Sina and Karlie always been messy as hell together #LHHATL Sina and Karlie always been messy as hell together #LHHATL

LoveMac @___LoveNyah 🤦🏾‍♀️ Karlie is pissin me off being messy meeting with Sina🤦🏾‍♀️ #LHHATL Karlie is pissin me off being messy meeting with Sina 😂🤦🏾‍♀️ #LHHATL https://t.co/XRAdM1JWza

Miss BS♒ @MissB_U_Tful

#LHHATL Sina...really? We gon do this? U really want us to believe that U don't watch the show & U didn't see Joc & Kendra's whole "engaged storyline" last season??! Sina...really? We gon do this? U really want us to believe that U don't watch the show & U didn't see Joc & Kendra's whole "engaged storyline" last season??! #LHHATL https://t.co/0j5Rmv1dJ0

Megamind💋 @ashton_h23 Sina is def upset that she isn’t the one Joc chose and I want better for all of these women. I thought Joc had learned but it doesn’t seem like it #LHHATL Sina is def upset that she isn’t the one Joc chose and I want better for all of these women. I thought Joc had learned but it doesn’t seem like it #LHHATL

C J @Cjpost35 Both Karlie and Sina is still tripping over Joc. Karlie jumping out of cakes and Sina not letting the girls be flower girls???? #LHHATL Both Karlie and Sina is still tripping over Joc. Karlie jumping out of cakes and Sina not letting the girls be flower girls???? #LHHATL

Saj. ❤️ @SheAinn_Jas #LHHATL Karlie and Sina sat up and talked about Joc and Kendra for half the damn show and claim they ain’t miserable ? Oh alright Karlie and Sina sat up and talked about Joc and Kendra for half the damn show and claim they ain’t miserable ? Oh alright 😒#LHHATL

Payola @Pay_Olaa Sina, if you not mad… then why you on the show complaining?! #LHHATL Sina, if you not mad… then why you on the show complaining?! #LHHATL

🍋Lemonade Shade🍋 @TeeshaDenise Karlie, you do care about Joc. This is why you and Sina are going so hard right now #LHHATL Karlie, you do care about Joc. This is why you and Sina are going so hard right now #LHHATL

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs every Monday at 8 pm ET only on VH1. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

