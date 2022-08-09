Create
"I feel so bad": Love & Hip Hop: Miami fans pity Amara after Allan misses her baby shower 

Amara (Image via Instagram/@amaralanegraaln)
Rachel Windsor
Modified Aug 09, 2022 09:03 AM IST

VH1 Love & Hip Hop: Miami returned for a new season premiere on Monday night. Much like the other cast members, Amara had new updates in her life too. After getting engaged to her baby daddy Allan against her mother's will, Amara found herself alone during her pregnancy.

Aww. I feel so bad for Amara. No one should feel alone or be alone during a pregnancy. The most vulnerable time. 🥺#LHHMIA

During the premiere episode, Amara revealed that after Allan left for the Dominican Republic, he didn't return and had been focusing all his time and energy on his career. The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star opened up and shared that he didn't make it for the gender reveal of their twins. Amara added that she hoped he would at least make it for her baby shower. However, sadly, he wasn't able to make it.

Amara opened up about how her mother was against Allan and didn't want her to be with him. But she went against her mother and got engaged to him when he proposed.

The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star revealed she was pregnant with twin girls. During her confessional, she shared that even though she was in a room full of people, and they were all there because of her and the twins, she still felt all alone.

Amara is glowing 🥲 #LHHMIA https://t.co/7PK9d0XT4r

Walking into her baby shower, Amara rendered an emotional message to her guests. She said,

"I want to thank you guys for coming out here today. I'm so grateful for every single person that was able to make it. This is one of the most important days of my life. This is the day of my baby shower, my twin girls. I am grateful that you guys are here."

She added that she didn't think she would be standing on the stage alone, but she was glad she had her guests. She added that she was grateful for her mother, her number one supporter. Amara's guests cheered her on to help her feel better.

Fans who witnessed the mom-to-be during her emotional baby shower speech took to social media to share their opinion.

Fans send their hearts out to Amara after her fiance missed her baby shower in Love & Hip Hop: Miami

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they felt terrible for Amara. Some also added that she shouldn't ignore the red flags from Allan. A few fans also shared that she should've listened to her mother when she tried to warn her about her baby daddy.

Amara…. Suga…. Yo mama tried to tell you and u even knew #LHHMIA https://t.co/Wt8MsmPfoQ
Amara emotions all over the place, Allan been there would’ve made her mood so much better #LHHMIA
Continue to stand strong Amara❣️🥹#LHHMIA
Amara I love you but that dude was dropping red flags from the get go I wouldn’t have let him impregnate me #LHHMIA
I can’t believe Amara had a baby from him after how he treated her,a man treats you how they feel about you.He still treats her like trash.She obviously has daddy issues that’s playing out in her relationship with her baby daddy Begging to be loved so sad to see 😞 #LHHMIA
I feel so bad for Amara how could you leave the mother alone on the baby shower day #LHHMIA
I felt so bad for Amara, If only she would’ve listened to her mother when she said that man was not good for her.#LHHMIA
Amara I hope this is an eye opener to you that you do not need to marry this man. #LHHMIA
My girl Amara needs to woosah. Being upset and yelling does no good for her or those babies! 😔 💕 All love #lhhmiami #LHHMIA
Amara girl u gotta calm down #LHHMIA
I feel bad for Amara. That fool didn’t show up for the genre reveal and the baby shower? Then why you propose to her? What are your intentions being with her? #LHHMIA
Mama always know best! Amara mom tried to warn her #LHHMIA
I feel so bad for Amara. She gotta deal with a bum ass nigga #LHHMIA
Amara’s story line is always so sad! #LHHMIA

Here's more information on what happened this week in Love & Hip Hop: Miami

While Amara was already upset that Allan couldn't make it for her baby shower, she faced another issue with the venue. Since her baby shower happened amid covid protocols, the venue didn't allow some of her guests inside.

The explosive saga of Florence and Marlon comes to a fiery head with Gaelle.🔥 Do you think Florence and her sister could ever work it out? #LHHMIA https://t.co/dt3LaKE8EZ
Amara went out to convince the venue officials to let her guests in, despite protocol. The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star got anxious and started yelling at the people in charge so her guests could be allowed inside. She finally went back inside to calm herself down.

Love & Hip Hop: Miami airs every Monday at 9 pm ET only on Vh1. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

