"Joc ain’t right": Fans shocked after Spice's friend claimed she dated the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star

VH1's Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta returned for an all-new season as part of their Level Up Mondays. While there were a lot of wild moments and updates in the cast's lives, one prominent piece of news that kept circling was about Yung Joc. While Kendra was in the middle of planning their wedding after being engaged for three years, Spice's friend had some confessing to do.

Spice's friend, Meda, met the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star on her music set. When she was asked about Kendra and Joc's wedding, at first, all she gave was a coy smile. The artist had also noticed that her friend had been talking to Joc the other day. To add to this, Spice figured out something was up and asked her to spill the beans.

Meda told the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star that she had dated Joc for over 14 years. Spice was shocked by that information and didn't know how to process it. She was curious to know how long it had been since her friend last hooked up with Joc. Meda revealed that it had been over two years since they stopped.

This led Spice to realize that Joc was hooking up with Meda even when he was in a relationship with Kendra and a year into their engagement too. Meda revealed that even if Joc married Kendra, she would love him, and he would still love her. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star was stunned to process the information.

Fans who witnessed the conversation between Spice and Meda took to social media to share their opinions.

Fans slam Joc for cheating on Kendra with Spice's friend Meda in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Taking to Twitter, fans shared that they weren't even surprised by Joc's actions. Some fans added that he had always been a mess, while others hoped he didn't cheat on his fiancee. A few other fans shared that Joc should've just remained single.

Here's more information on what happened this week in Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season premiere

After hearing what Meda had to say, Spice decided to tell Shekinah about it. Later in the episode, the duo met up at Spice's place, and the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star decided to break the news to her friend.

Shekinah was equally shocked. She also accused Spice of knowing that her best friend was messing around with Joc but hid it from her. Spice added that she assumed the two had broken up but had no idea they had been hooking up for over 13 years.

Spice then told Shekinah that she would introduce her to Meda. This way, she could get first-hand information from her. But the latter didn't want to be introduced to her, claiming she didn't want to be included in the mess.

But Meda wasn't the only woman that Joc dated earlier. When the ladies gathered to celebrate Spice's new album, she introduced Meda to Karlie, whom Joc once dated.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs every Monday at 8 pm ET only on VH1. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

