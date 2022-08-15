What time will Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 10 Episode 15 air on VH1? Release date, plot and more

Episode 15 of VH1’s best-rated reality television series Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 10 will air on Monday, August 15 at 8 pm ET. In the upcoming episode, things will get heated up at Spice’s dinner party.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode, titled Taste of Your Meda-cine, reads:

“After Meda's revelation at Spice's dinner, Sierra wrestles with whether or not to tell Kendra. Rasheeda's daddy issues resurface when he plans an unexpected visit. Joc & Kendra realize that dragging their feet to the alter may have caused more problems than they can handle.”

The reality show follows the lives of Atlanta's hip-hop elite as they strive for fame in the rap game while juggling their personal and professional lives.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 10 Episode 15 release date and other information

The upcoming episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is set to air on VH1 on August 15, 2022.

In Episode 15, we will see much-in-love couple Yung Joc and Kendra planning their wedding after being engaged for over three years. But things will take a shocking turn when Spice's friend, Meda, reveals to her that she dated Yung Joc for 14 years after meeting him on a music set.

Meda further revealed that the two parted ways just two years ago, shocking Spice, who then figured out that Joc was still hooking up with Meda while being in a relationship and being engaged to Kendra.

Spice's friend even admits that she and Joc would still love each other despite his marriage to Kendra. After learning about this, Spice is having difficulty concealing their past from Kendra.

However, when Spice reveals the details at her dinner to the other ladies, Sierra is now at a crossroads about whether to tell Kendra about her fiancé’s past affair with Meda or just let it slide, considering the repercussions it could have in the life of the to-be-wed couple.

Quick recap of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 10 Episode 14

In the previous episode, titled Get Off My Joc, Renni jets away for her honeymoon with her partner by her side. While she enjoys her life as a newly married woman, Sierra faces issues with her life and in her house. The synopsis of episode 14 reads:

"As Renni starts her honeymoon period as a newly engaged woman, Sierra realizes hers has come to an end; Joc and Kendra plan to walk down the aisle but find that it is getting hard to save the date."

The previous episode also showed how Spice's career finally took off after years of a less than stellar one. The Jamaican dancehall recording artist will at last achieve artistic freedom. After feeling trapped in her previous contract, Spice is now free and ready to make a fresh start with the help of her new manager, international superstar Shaggy.

About Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta season 10

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta is back on screen after a year-long hiatus. It chronicles the journey of aspiring hip-hop artists and entrepreneurs. The new season films the complicated personal and professional lives of some new and old cast members of the show.

Rasheeda Frost, Bambi, Karlie Redd, Kirk Frost, Spice, Sierra Gates, Yung Joc, Erica Mena, Momma Dee, Safaree Samuels, and Scrappy star in the new season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, as do Yandy Smith-Harris and her husband Mendeecees Harris, Raedio vocalist Yung Baby Tate, dynamic rapper signed to Lil Baby's label Wolfpack Renn.

Tune in on Monday on VH1 to watch the new episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.

