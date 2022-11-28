Who is Teairra Mari? Meet the R&B singer ahead of her appearance on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Reality star-singer Teairra Mari is all set to appear on VH1's hit series Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, which will return to television screens with a brand new season on Monday, November 28, at 8 pm ET.

The show will feature popular cast members from the Love & Hip Hop franchise coming together for episodes full of love, laughter, music, tears and drama, all while promoting black excellence and keeping viewers hooked.

R&B singer Teairra Mari was one of the main cast members of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and also one of the show's eight original cast members, who will now appear on the reunion special. Throughout her appearance on the show, viewers witnessed her growth both personally and professionally, as well as all the conflicts she's had over the past few years, making her an enjoyable TV personality.

The synopsis of the new season of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition reads as:

“Cast members from the Love & Hip hop franchise take the party to international waters for the first time, gathering in Jamaica to soak up the island sun and let go of their inhibitions.”

More details on Love & Hip Hop cast member Teairra Mari's life and journey on the show explored

Teairra is a R&B/pop singer and actress, originally from Detroit, Michigan. The artist rose to fame after American rapper Jay Z signed her to Def Jam Recordings at the age of 16 alongside Rihanna & Amerie. She, however, was dropped from the label in 2006 after poor album sales. The artist was known to be one of the most controversial people on Love & Hip Hop for the first five seasons.

In 2011, the Love & Hip Hop star joined as a supporting cast member on season 2 of the New York franchise, acting as a friend and confidante to fellow cast mate Emily Bustamante. Several episodes of the season were filmed in Miami, and the production even thought of bringing one up as a spin-off featuring Teairra and Erica Mena. However, the former didn't mark her return to the franchise.

Instead, in 2014, Teairra joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, becoming one of the main cast members. Viewers witnessed her lingering feelings for Ray J for the first two seasons. The star had dated him for nine years prior to the show. The season also documented her feud with girlfriend Princess.

In the third and fourth seasons, viewers witnessed Teairra's deeper battles and struggles with alcoholism, while also being charged with battery and theft after an altercation with an Uber driver in 2015. She also began dating producer Cisco Rosado, however, her friends disapproved of the relationship. Her struggle with drinking got worse and by the end of the season, fans saw her get into rehab.

In season 5, the Love & Hip Hop star was into her sobriety journey when she met and entered into a relationship with Akbar Abdul-Ahad. Although the latter already had multiple relationships with women, Teairra was unaware of it. In May 2018, a s*x tape of her was leaked, making news, following which she announced in a press conference that she would be suing Akbar for leaking the video, as well as rapper 50 Cent for reposting the video.

While some stood in support of her and voiced their concerns, others criticized her for fabricating the storyline to garner more attention. Teairra returned to season six of Love & Hip Hop: New York as a supporting cast member. She has also appeared in an episode of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: After Party Live! along with the special Dirty Little Secrets.

Other cast members making their appearance on the new season of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition include Chrissy Lampkin, Mariahlynn, Miami Tip, Nikki Baby, Phresher, Safaree Samuels, Scrapp DeLeon, Shay Johnson, Shekinah Jo, Tokyo Vanity, and Trick Daddy.

They will be joined by other popular members Emjay Johnson, Estelita, Gunplay, Jenn Coreano, Alexis Skyy, Jim Jones, Karen "KK" King, Karlie Redd, Khaotic, Lyrica Anderson, Mama Jones, Spice, and Sukihana.

