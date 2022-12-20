"Girl why"- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans slam Mariahlynn for inviting Mama Jones to the show

VH1 aired episode 4 of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 this Monday, December 19, at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Mama Jones, whose real name is Nancy, and who is the mother of Jim Jones, made her first appearance of the season after being invited by her friend Mariahlynn. This shocked Jim Jones' wife Chrissy, as she knew that Nancy did not like her.

Chrissy shared how Nancy grew upset when she proposed to Jim. She added that Nancy wanted to control her son's marriage and was even banned from Chrissy's house once. Mama Jones, for her part, had once called her daughter-in-law a "selfish b**ch" and was now upset that Chrissy was not the one who invited her on the vacation.

Chrissy was nervous about her mother-in-law being on the show and Nancy felt that she did not respect her. Mama Jones, however, was hopeful that she and Chrissy could get on a better page and hoped that the show did not take a toll on the family.

Nancy called Mariahlynn a beautiful young lady and said that she loved her like a daughter. The episode ended with Nancy walking towards Chrissy, hinting at a showdown. Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans were shocked to see Mariahlynn inviting Chrissy's mother-in-law on the show and felt that this would lead to multiple fights in the future.

👑♒Chaka_Malkia💜👑 @ymegifted Girl why Nancy here, we get it you don't like Chrissy 🙄🙄🙄 #LHHFamReunion Girl why Nancy here, we get it you don't like Chrissy 🙄🙄🙄#LHHFamReunion

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans want producers to revoke Mariahlynn's right to invite guests

This is not the first time Mariahlynn has invited guests who might cause trouble. She invited Shay in episode 2, which led to her getting into an intense argument with Spice in episode 3.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition fans slammed Mariahlynn for inviting "unwanted" guests to the show. Many felt bad for Chrissy now that she would have to spend her vacation with her mother-in-law.

Twelvetimes @Selective_1 Right. Mariah Lynn thought this was a Mariah Lynn production by inviting all these uninvited guest. #LHHFamReunion Right. Mariah Lynn thought this was a Mariah Lynn production by inviting all these uninvited guest. #LHHFamReunion

Twelvetimes @Selective_1 Somebody need to revoke Mariah Lynn +1’s cause she doin’ too much. And I’m glad Shekinah not on here cause her nosey, messy loud mouth arse annoying af #LHHFamReunion Somebody need to revoke Mariah Lynn +1’s cause she doin’ too much. And I’m glad Shekinah not on here cause her nosey, messy loud mouth arse annoying af #LHHFamReunion

MamaBear @MamaTells #LHHFamReunion

All I know is, Mariah Lynn is no longer invited to social events in the future. 1st Shay now Mama Jones? Ma'am. You are NOT the host. All I know is, Mariah Lynn is no longer invited to social events in the future. 1st Shay now Mama Jones? Ma'am. You are NOT the host. #LHHFamReunionAll I know is, Mariah Lynn is no longer invited to social events in the future. 1st Shay now Mama Jones? Ma'am. You are NOT the host. https://t.co/uiKlUm6tDu

Keyonda Alston @laidbackkey #LHHFamReunion Really sick of Mariah and the uninvited guests. Like I just don't get it if it's invite only #LHHFamReunion Really sick of Mariah and the uninvited guests. Like I just don't get it if it's invite only https://t.co/yLZXkWQ8cF

Ororo Munroe @Haute2Trott Nancy, Chrissy had good reason to not invite you. So idk how/why Mariah Lynn felt it necessary to invite you. #LHHFamReunion Nancy, Chrissy had good reason to not invite you. So idk how/why Mariah Lynn felt it necessary to invite you. #LHHFamReunion

NeGgRa @NeGgRa3000 #Nancy #Chrissy has MANNERS & unlike #MariahLynn inviting people when it’s NOT HER EVENT. OR MAYBE she just wanted to have a GOOD TIME. #LHHFamReunion #Nancy #Chrissy has MANNERS & unlike #MariahLynn inviting people when it’s NOT HER EVENT. OR MAYBE she just wanted to have a GOOD TIME. #LHHFamReunion https://t.co/vDFslNzph1

What happened on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 episode 4?

VH1's description of the episode read:

"Lyrica's Open Mic Night continues with powerful testimonials from the family members. Spice takes Karlie and Estelita on an overnight trip to her hometown of Kingston where she's hosting a charity event that ends in unexpected ways. The first mama of Love & Hip Hop, Mama Jones, arrives at the Family Reunion - to Chrissy's dismay. Another family member is leaving the reunion."

This week on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition, the cast came together to share some of their life stories. Emjay told the cast that he still had a lot of love in his heart for his ex Amara, even though Amara had moved on. Amara acknowledged that she could not go back into time but could enjoy on the beach.

Later on, Amara felt that she could now have a one-on-one conversation with Emjay about her past. Other members also opened up about their personal life stories. Alexis said that she was trafficked by someone who threatened to kill her.

Spice decided to give away $5 million to students to encourage their educational pursuits. While she had enough money to distribute to the students, people soon started to rush and push each other. Spice and her friends had to leave the event without being able to give away all of their money.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition airs on VH1 every Monday at 8 pm ET.

