How did Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 2 end? Dynamics explored ahead of season 3 premiere

As Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 gears up for its premiere on VH1 on Monday, November 28, 2022, let’s revisit some notable incidents from the show.

Season 2 of the Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition showed the cast members participating in Black Love Day, which was hosted by Brooke Valentine and Marcus Black. Mimi Faust said that the pain caused by Stevie J made her realize how resilient she was and confessed that the entire incident had strengthened her.

Stevie cheated on Mimi with Joseline Hernandez and even had a daughter with her. Mimi said:

"For Whatever reason God put you in my life to give me the lesson that I needed to move forward."

Cisco Rosado apologized for his behavior on the show and confessed that he grew up rejecting the concept of family. He faced a lot of issues with his friend Peter Gunz and even stopped Peter from receiving some of his money. Bobby Lytes asked Erica and Cyn to put an end to their issues with a hug, but they refused to do so.

Rich apologized to Erica after Safaree pointed out a disrespectful comment made to her in 2020, which involved her spitting on Rich's hand. Cyn and Gibson decided to build a special relationship with each other.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 to witness multiple arguments and fights

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 features some of the original cast members of the show from Miami, New York, Atlanta, and Hollywood who are partying together in Jamaica. They will be seen getting into some conflict during their two-week stay on the island. Fans will also see them come together and discuss some of the major issues that impact the black community.

The cast members of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 are:

Amara La Negra

Alexis Skyy

Chrissy Lampkin

Emjay Johnson

Estelita

Jenn Coreano

Jim Jones

Karen "KK" King

Karlie Redd

Khaotic

Lyrica Anderson

Mama Jones

Mariahlynn

Miami Tip

Nikki Baby

Phresher

Safaree Samuels

Scrapp DeLeon

Shay Johnson

Shekinah Jo

Spice

Sukihana

Teairra Mari

Tokyo Vanity

Trick Daddy

The episode description reads:

"Cast members from the Love & Hip hop franchise take the party to international waters for the first time, gathering in Jamaica to soak up the island sun and let go of their inhibitions."

In an interview with Fox 5 DC, Amara told the interviewers that she had a great time in Jamaica but also hinted at having some fights while on vacation. She also revealed that it was nice to see so many members of the community come together "supporting each other."

She said:

"Here's my thing, I promised myself to be what I am: a queen."

She also praised the food, hospitality, and ambiance of the residents in Jamaica. Speaking of the black community coming together, Amara La Negra said:

"Listening to a lot of their stories made me realize how a lot of us are so different but the same, how we've gone through similar struggles. When you really get to hear their story, you understand why they are the way that they are."

As seen in the trailer, the cast members will get into multiple arguments and throw drinks at each other. Spice will host a reunion for the show.

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition premieres on VH1 on Monday, November 28 at 8 pm ET.

