What time will 'Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition' season 3 premiere on VH1? Details explored

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition is set to return to screens with its third installment on Monday, November 28, at 8 pm ET. The VH1 show is filmed in Jamaica as the cast makes their way to Spice’s homeland for an international family reunion.

The synopsis of the episode reads:

"The Queen of Dancehall returns to her homeland where she's hosting the first international family reunion; gathering friends and family to catch up at a fish fry on the beach."

All about Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3's premiere

The two-week-long vacation is about to kick off as the cast of Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition gathers once again to continue celebrating Black excellence and come together as a family.

In the season premiere, the cast makes their way to Jamaica to hopefully start their trip on a good note. In a sneak peek uploaded to social media, Amara, Spice, and Teairra talk about who all are making an appearance on the trip.

While talking with all the girls, when Amara asks Spice about who she has invited, the latter says that she invited Tricky, who is currently "at the boats trying to catch some fish." But at this point, Karlie doesn’t know that Trick Daddy is being accompanied by her Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta ex-boyfriend, Scrapp.

In his confessional, Trick Daddy says:

"I finally meet Scrapp, I meet his mama, so we’re on our way to go catch us some fish."

Spice then asks Amara who she invited, and the latter says Mariahlynn, who invited her friend Alexis. Karlie tells the girls that Mariahlynn commented that she was messy even though the two don’t know each other and have never met before.

In her Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition introductory clip, Mariahlynn says:

"This is the new and improved Mariahlynn, not the power ranger leaping over tables, okay."

The reality star added that she was really excited to see Alexis since the two have been friends for quite some time now.

The promo clip shifts focus to the women in the car, who are joined by another cast member as they continue to talk about Mariahlynn. Amara tells Karlie that it’s a petty situation with Mariahlynn and that they can discuss it.

The show will also see Chrissy returning to screens, set to represent New York while on Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition. Chrissy was part of LHHNY season 1.

In her confessional, she said:

“One thing about family reunions, you always need your matriarchs. You need to keep the troops in line so if I can lend a helping hand or some words of advice, I’m here for it.”

Also joining the crew is Scrapp, who’s been on “daddy duty” for a while and needed a vacation. In the clip, he said that he’s trying to date with the intention of getting married, but who knows what will happen, especially considering that Spice has really attractive friends.

Appearing on the show are Alexis Skyy, Amara La Negra, Chrissy Lampkin, Emjay Johnson, Estelita, Gunplay, Jenn Coreano, Jim Jones, Karen KK King, Karlie Redd, Khaotic, Lyrica Anderson, Mama Jones, Mariahlynn, and Miami Tip.

They will be joined by Nikki Baby, Phresher, Safaree, Scrapp Deleon, Shay Johnson, Shekinah Jo, Spice, Sukihana, Teairra Mari, Tokyo Vanity, and Trick Daddy.

Tune in on Monday, November 28, at 8 pm ET to see what happens when the family gathers for Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition season 3 on VH1.

Poll : 0 votes