What happened to Spice? Coma claim debunked amid fears over Dancehall artiste's health

Singer and songwriter Spice’s booking agent Ray Alexander recently confirmed that she did not suffer a heart attack and neither is she in a medically induced coma.

The rumors reportedly spread through news which stated that the singer was suffering complications from a cosmetic medical procedure. The rumors ignited when Minister Marion Hall requested the Dancehall recording artist’s fans on a Facebook Live session to pray for her.

She said:

“God of Glory, I place Grace Hamilton at your feet. We had a lot of stuff – some accusations of me doing evil – but God, today I understand this word you have given me. I am not bitter, God.”

She continued,

“You took away my bitterness… yes, there are times I cry over accusations…but I pray that you will not just revive her, but also strengthen her.”

Hall mentioned that Spice’s medical problems would cause her to turn to God. She added that she never did anything wrong to the singer and loved her with a pure and loving heart.

Spice is not in a medically induced coma

Spice was reported to have suffered a heart attack and was placed in a medically induced coma. Her booking agent Ray Alexander spoke to Observer Online and stated,

“Those are all lies. Spice hasn’t had a heart attack, and she isn’t in a coma. The rumors were caused by people not knowing where she was and because she hasn’t posted on IG since October.”

Grace was reported to be in a medically induced coma (Image via Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Ray refused to comment anything on the artist’s health condition. The artist, also known as Grace Latoya Hamilton, announced last month that she would stay away from social media for some time. This is believed to have increased fans' concern about the singer's health.

In November 2020, Hamilton posted a picture of her new body on social media. Later, in February 2021, she spoke about the journey as well as the side effects of liposuction.

She also posted a picture in a medical gown along with artist and producer Demarco, who was wearing a doctor's outfit and drawing on the former's arm. The caption stated that she would never get another liposuction and that she cannot bandage up herself since she is claustrophobic.

In brief, about Spice

Spice is mostly known as the Queen of Dancehall. She started her career in the early 2000s and gained recognition for her controversial song, Romping Shop, in 2009. She then joined VP Records and released her first EP, So Mi Like It, in 2014.

The now 40-year-old joined the seventh season of the reality television series, Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Her first full-length project was a mixtape titled Captured, which was released in 2018.

Her first album 10 was released in 2021 and she then left VP Records. Her second album, Emancipated, was released in August 2022.

