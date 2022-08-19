5 top-rated reality TV shows on Netflix in 2022 so far

The popularity of reality TV shows has soared over the last couple of decades. They're packed with entertainment and make for a great casual watch.

Franchises like Shark Tank and RuPaul’s Drag Race have produced some of the highest rated TV shows of all time, tapping into relevant themes and showcasing them in an innovative way.

Netflix has a large catalog of reality TV shows to choose from, including some originals. In this article, let's look at five top-rated reality shows available on the platform:

1) The Circle

The Circle US (Images via IMDb)

The Circle US is a reality competition series based on the original British series of the same name. Other international versions of the show exist as well.

The fourth season premiered on May 4, 2022 and has since been renewed for another season. The concept of the show comes from the idea of existing in social media “circles” and is reminiscent of older reality show franchises like Big Brother and Catfish.

The show’s official description on Netflix reads:

Status and strategy collide in this social experiment and competition show where online players flirt, befriend and catfish their way toward $100,000.

The show really explores human nature in a tactful and entertaining manner, hooking the viewers in from the start. The show is rated 7.3 on IMDb, with largely positive audience reviews.

2) Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend is an American cooking show that debuted on Netflix on June 15, 2022. The series serves as a reboot of Iron Chef and follows challenger chefs as they face-off against culinary icons in arduous cooking battles to earn the title of the “Iron Legend”.

A still from the 2022 Iron Chef reboot (Image via IMDb)

The series does a good job at showcasing the cooking in depth while also being fast-paced and humorous. It has an IMDb score of 7.7 and stands out from a myriad of other cooking reality shows because of its unique challenges, crazy twists and Iron Chef nostalgia.

3) Making Fun

A Still from reality TV show, Making Fun (Image via IMDb)

Making Fun is an American reality show revolving around Jimmy DiResta, a designer, artist and video producer. He has a YouTube channel with almost two million subscribers, where he’s seen working with tools, making things – from chicken coops and leather wallets.

The official Netflix description of the show reads:

Grumpy expert maker Jimmy DiResta fields kids' ideas for delightfully pointless inventions. Then — if he's in the mood — he and his pals build 'em.

The show premiered on the platform on March 4, 2022 and has an IMDb rating of 7. The premise is original and fun, reflecting on the dynamic between the designers and the kids, which is contagiously wholesome.

4) Car Masters: Rust to Riches

Still from Car Masters: Rust to Riches (Images via IMDb)

Car Masters: Rust to Riches is an American reality TV show on Netflix and its fourth season released on July 27, 2022.

The series revolves around a crew from a well-known Garage, who’re known for making props for movie studios and television sets over the years. They flip classic cars and give them modern makeovers. The show takes a deep-dive into the lucrative and rapidly emerging car makeover business.

The show has an IMDb rating of 8.4, resonating with car enthusiasts and fans of classic reality TV shows like Top Gear. The show is incredibly informative about different vehicles, so people with limited knowledge can also enjoy the novelty of this incredible reality show.

5) Blown Away

Netflix's Blown Away (Image via IMDb)

Blown Away is a Canadian reality competition show and its third season premiered on the platform on July 22, 2022. The series has a 10-episode structure per season. It follows a glassblowing competition among a group of skilled artisans across North America to earn a residency at the Corning Museum of Glass.

The reality TV show has an IMDb rating of 7.1, showcasing an art form that’s lesser-known with beautiful cinematography. The challenges are intense and riveting, and the show has an edge compared to other artistic reality shows due to its niche conceptualisation.

Edited by Prem Deshpande