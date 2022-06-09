Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend: Meet the Iron chefs ahead of the Netflix show’s premiere

Roll up your aprons sleeves, everyone. It's cooking time on Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.

Netflix's Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend is here to find the next legendary cook worthy of getting the title of 'Iron Legend.'

The culinary reality TV competition will feature some of the most iconic chefs competing against new iron chefs in the cooking industry. To win the competition, the new Challenger Chefs will have to make the best culinary dishes possible filled with flavor and creativity while battling against the chef giants of the culinary world.

The Iron Chefs of Season 1 of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend are: Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Gabriela Cámara, Marcus Samuelsson, and Ming Tsai.

About the Irons Chefs of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend Season 1

Curtis Stone

Curtis Stone is a Michelin-starred celebrity chef and author. He has appeared on many cooking shows in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, like Surfing the Menu, Take Home Chef, Top Chef Masters, America’s Next Great Restaurant, and MasterChef.

Curtis started cooking when he was four and decided that he wanted to be a chef after being influenced by the lifestyle of his friends’ father, who was a chef. He has confessed that his mother and grandmother taught him how to cook.

After completing his apprenticeship at the Savoy Hotel in Melbourne, Curtis moved to London and worked for Marco Pierre White for free. A year after starting his job, he was appointed as Chef de Partie at Mirabelle and was soon promoted to Sous Chef. The restaurant won a Michelin star.

He later worked as the Head Chef of Quo Vadis in London and won a rosette award. He opened his own restaurant Maude in 2014 in Beverly Hills. LA Weekly gave the restaurant the ‘Restaurant of the Year’ title in 2014. The 24-seat-restaurant won a Michelin Star in 2019.

Besides that, Stone runs a seafood restaurant called Share with Princess Cruises. He will now join Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend as an Iron Chef.

Dominique Crenn

French chef Dominique Crenn currently holds four Michelin stars. She is the only female chef in the United States to get three Michelin stars for her San Francisco restaurant 'Atelier Crenn.' She runs 'Bar Crenn' and 'Atelier Crenn', and the restaurant has 1 Michelin star.

Despite having a bachelor's degree in Economics and a master's degree in the field of International Business, she wanted to join the culinary world after being inspired by her mother’s cooking and her visits to famous restaurants with her father.

She worked for Stars in the 1980s and later became a chef in restaurants like Campton Place and 2223 Market. She was then given the position of head chef at the Intercontinental Hotel in Jakarta, Indonesia becoming Indonesia’s first women chef. She will feature on Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend Season 1 as an iron chef.

Gabriela Cámara

Mexican chef Gabriela Cámara has been the semifinalist for the 'James Beard Foundation award twice in her career, once in 2017 and the next time in 2019. After successfully running her seafood restaurant in Mexico, Gabriela opened Cala, her next restaurant, in 2015 in San Francisco. She also published her cookbook, My Mexico City Kitchen, in 2019.

Gabriela will appear on Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend as an iron chef.

Marcus Samuelsson

Ethiopian chef Marcus Samuelsson was inspired to cook by his maternal grandmother and studied cooking at the Culinary Institute in Göteborg. After working in Austria and Switzerland, Marcus came to the United States in 1994 to work at Restaurant Aquavit. He soon became the executive chef and the youngest chef to get a three-star restaurant review from The New York Times.

The James Beard Foundation gave him the 'Best Chef: New York City' title in 2003. His 2006 cookbook, The Soul of a New Cuisine, won the title of 'Best International Cookbook.' In 2019, he opened Marcus at The Four Seasons Hotel in Montreal.

Ming Tsai

Ming Tsai was crowned as “2002 Best Chef” by the James Beard Foundation for his Wellesley restaurant Blue Ginger. He is an Emmy Award-winning chef, and his restaurant is often named the “Top 5 of Most Popular Restaurants“ in the Zagat Restaurant Guide.

Tsai has previously hosted Ming’s Quest and East Meets West. He currently hosts American Public Television’s cooking show Simply Ming and will appear as an iron chef on Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.

Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend will premiere on June 15 on Netflix.

