Amelia Pounds video surfaces online after Nigerian socialite dies from botched liposuction procedure in India

Nigerian socialite and businesswoman Amelia Pounds recently died in New Delhi, India, on October 7 at the age of 28 following complications from liposuction surgery.

While the reason behind the complication was not revealed, a video went viral that featured Pounds lying lifeless on a hospital bed and a surgeon apologizing to Amelia.

Her untimely death has once again brought to the fore the risks involved in these kinds of cosmetic procedures, with several people on Twitter advocating against such practices.

It was gathered that she passed away on Friday morning, October 7, 2022.

About Amelia Pounds’ liposuction surgery

Liposuction refers to surgery that helps remove extra fat from the body. It is currently one of the most popular cosmetic surgeries and is also known as lipo, lipoplasty, and body contouring. It removes excess fat from areas like thighs, hips, abdomen, arms, and more.

It must be noted that liposuction is not a solution for weight loss and it involves a lot of risks and complications. Anesthesia is given to all those undergoing liposuction so that they don’t feel any pain but they will feel it once the procedure is over and the recovery is also a painful process.

Common issues after surgery include pain, swelling, bruising, soreness, and numbness.

To minimize pain, medication like painkillers are used, along with wearing compression garments, drinking fluids, and avoiding salt.

The procedure should be avoided by those who smoke, have chronic health problems, have a weak immune system, are overweight, have a history of diabetes, cardiovascular disease, deep vein thrombosis or seizures, and are taking medications.

The risks include puncture wounds or injuries to the organs, anesthesia complications, nerve damage, shock, and also death.

There could be more issues after the surgery like blood clots in the lungs, a lot of fluid in the lungs, fat clots, infections, hematoma, seroma, edema, skin necrosis, reactions to anesthesia and medications, and heart and kidney issues.

Individuals might encounter issues during recovery like problems with the shape or contours of the body, wavy, dimpled, or bumpy skin, numbness, bruising pain, swelling, soreness, infections, fluid imbalances, scars, changes in skin sensation and feeling, skin color changes, and problems with healing.

Everything known about Amelia Pounds

The only piece of information that is known about Amelia Pounds so far is that she was a socialite and businesswoman. Although she was active on Instagram with around 1,000 followers, it was a private account, because of which detailed information about her life remains unknown.

Despite being a well-known personality, details about her net worth, date of birth, educational background, and career have not been disclosed. She is survived by her family members, whose identities are yet to be revealed.

