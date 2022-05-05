Is Randy Jackson sick? Health, illness, and weight loss explored as former American Idol judge's appearance leaves fans concerned

On Sunday, May 1, former American Idol judge Randy Jackson appeared on the show and left fans concerned as the record producer was unrecognizable after his weight loss. His rare appearance on the show came around nine years after his last one on the 12th season of American Idol.

Last month, Jackson’s appearance on Fox’s Name That Tune’s Celebrity Edition also left his admirers concerned over his weight loss. At the time, many followers took to their social media to enquire about the television personality’s health.

In both instances, many fans speculated on social media about Jackson’s health, and most concluded that his massive weight loss was due to health problems.

What happened to Randy Jackson? Exploring the cause behind his weight loss

Randy Jackson was reportedly diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in 2003, following which he had to initiate his weight loss. Later, he revealed that his family has a history of diabetes. Since his diagnosis, Jackson has advocated for the chronic health condition and spoke about it on multiple mediums, including numerous publications and on his social media.

However, following his diagnosis in 2003, Jackson claimed to have a weight loss surgery which enabled him to lose around 114 pounds. As per his interview with Today in February 2021, the musician and R&B performer weighed over 350 pounds in the early 2000s. He told the publication:

“I was like 358. I had to get it down, man. What I did is, I went through, I had gastric bypass. I started Unify Health Labs, my own vitamin line. I had a food divorce, is what I usually say. I had to let it all go and start over.”

Netizens left concerned after his weight loss

As the TV personality turned entrepreneur made sporadic television appearances following his departure from American Idol in 2003, many fans were shocked to see his drastic weight loss. This sparked several speculations on the internet over his health, and people assumed it was an ill effect of an underlying condition.

Aint My Fault 🤷🏽‍♀️ Black Lives Matter @MsMarcella Damn, Randy Jackson (NTT) is real sickly looking 🥺 Damn, Randy Jackson (NTT) is real sickly looking 🥺

Laci Alvarado @AlvaradoAgency Randy Jackson on American Idol Reunion looks so different… is he okay? #AmericanIdol Randy Jackson on American Idol Reunion looks so different… is he okay? #AmericanIdol

cats hot takes @catherineluzzy is randy jackson okay?????? please respond im really really worried about him is randy jackson okay?????? please respond im really really worried about him

Fetishly Godiva @GodivaFetishly I wanna know what Randy Jackson on to loose all that weight I wanna know what Randy Jackson on to loose all that weight 😳

Jarv @NikeSandalsPapi Randy Jackson look so slim. I pray he good Randy Jackson look so slim. I pray he good

However, in reality, Randy Jackson’s weight loss was only meant to enhance his lifestyle. By losing weight and maintaining his diet, Jackson is likely to keep his diabetes under control. Jackson is not reported to have any other severe conditions.

Randy Jackson on how he lost his weight

In 2018, Jackson told Woman’s World that he hated going to the gym. This is likely why the Baton Rouge, Louisiana native opted for a gastric bypass surgery to lose weight. It appears that the 65-year-old currently controls his diet to maintain an ideal weight. Jackson told the publication:

“I recommend therapy for everyone. Behavior modification is the therapy that helps people stop smoking, lose weight. Think about any big lifestyle change you just have to do, because you have to change the way you look at it. Because if you look at it the same way you always did, you’re always going to see it that way.”

Randy Jackson also co-owns Unify Health Labs, which provides vitamin supplements and other nutritional products to aid a healthy diet.

Edited by Siddharth Satish