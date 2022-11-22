"Sierra, I'm deeply sorry": Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe apologizes to Sierra Jackson over podcast comments

Bachelor Nation's Kaitlyn Bristowe publicly apologized to Bachelor in Paradise season 8 contestant Sierra Jackson over the comments she made on an episode of her podcast Off the Vine, featuring guest Danielle Maltby. The apology came after the comments drew several backlash from loyal fans of the franchise.

Kaitlyn Bristowe's apology came in response to Sierra's Twitter post on November 18, 2022, wherein the reality TV star shared screenshots of fans speaking about how the former and Danielle "trash-talked" about the Bachelor in Paradise contestant. Captioning the post as "leaving these here," Sierra posted the DMs she received from fans.

Through her Twitter account, Kaitlyn Bristowe issued a public apology to Sierra on Monday, November 21, 2022, stating:

Kaitlyn Bristowe @kaitlynbristowe @sonia_carew @miss_apl @mrain20 @SierraJackzen @daniellemmaltby Sierra, I am deeply sorry. I have been reflecting for a few days and I see where I went wrong. I sent you a DM a couple days ago and one now, on Instagram. Would love to apologize offline and to you personally. @sonia_carew @miss_apl @mrain20 @SierraJackzen @daniellemmaltby Sierra, I am deeply sorry. I have been reflecting for a few days and I see where I went wrong. I sent you a DM a couple days ago and one now, on Instagram. Would love to apologize offline and to you personally.

More details about what transpired on Kaitlyn Bristowe's podcast

Many viewers found out that Kaitlyn Bristowe and Danielle Maltby had talked about Sierra on the former's podcast Off The Vine after Sierra shared the screenshots on her social media page.

Fans quoted a specific phrase that the duo said which spared a lot of criticism from loyal viewers of the franchise.

The DM read:

"They didn’t ever refer to you by name and were like ‘what’s her face again,’ and they were basically invalidating any feelings you had even though both of them were not present for your conversations with Michael [Allio]."

Another fan who had sent a similar DM wrote:

"The amount of these bachelor nation alums protecting/defending Michael while trying to make people question you is disgusting....There is a clip of Kaitlyn and Danielle talking about you without even addressing your name, and began the conversation with "what's her face." Anyways just know we love and support you."

Sierra and Michael formed a connection on season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. While the former quickly developed feelings towards the Ohio native, he confessed that his feelings towards her weren't as strong and that he was still dealing with and coming to terms with his traumatic past, referring to his late wife, Laura, who passed away in 2019 after a battle with breast cancer.

After their conversation, Sierra decided that it was best for her to leave the beach as well as the show, as she didn't want to form newer connections and didn't want to see Michael date anyone else. Danielle came on the beach later and Michael formed a strong connection with her, considering they had been through the same experience.

Soon after the Bachelor in Paradise episode aired, Sierra took to Twitter to talk about Michael forming a connection with Danielle. Referring to Kaitlyn Bristowe and the latter's conversation about her, the star mentioned that she had moved on from the incident and said:

"For clarity, I'm over Michael & have been. This is why I dont understand why I'm a point of topic for them. Those who keep saying “get over it”… Its comical bc I'm in a relationship. But damn near 40 & hating on a 27 yr old that also had your man? Good bye. My feelings are valid."

While Danielle has not publicly addressed the issue, only time will tell if viewers can expect anything from the star. Michael had previously confessed to having regrets about the way he handled his break up with Sierra through his TikTok video.

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise saw Michael and Danielle make their relationship official in the first part of the finale episode.

The duo confessed their love for each other and left the beach as a couple, eagerly looking forward to exploring their connection in the real world.

